Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2: Everything you want to know coming up in Unpacked Part 2

More details about the next generation of Samsung's foldable phone are coming up in the second part of Samsung Unpacked on Sept. 1.

Samsung announced an array of new products at Unpacked on Aug. 5, including the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra smartphones, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ tablets, the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live. At the end of the presentation, it also announced the Galaxy Z Fold2, the second generation of its foldable smartphone and teased that details would be coming soon.

Well, that time is nearly here. Invitations have been sent out for another event, Samsung Unpacked Part 2. Samsung will announce additional details about the Galaxy Z Fold2 on Sept. 1 at 10 am ET during a livestream at Samsung.com. The invitation said the event will "explore the groundbreaking features" of the device.

So far, all that Samsung has said is that the Z Fold2 will have a 6.2" external screen, a 7.6" internal screen, a 120Hz display, 5G support and it will come in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze. It will be 6mm thick when opened. The internal screen uses Samsung's hole-in-display design for the front-facing camera, it has a 4,500mAh dual battery and it will be getting a Thom Browne edition styled after the fashion house's tri-colored stripe logo.

At Samsung Unpacked on Aug. 5, TechRepublic's Brandon Vigliarolo wrote that the original Galaxy Fold was discussed. Samsung improved on the plastic-like quality of the screen and the dirt-trapping design of the old hinge. New ultra-thin glass is being used in the Galaxy Z Fold2. The glass is known as UTG and Samsung said it is designed to make "seeing and touching the screen more pleasurable." Not only is UTG supposed to reinforce the display to make it more resilient to folding, it's also supposed to feel more like regular glass, which will hopefully fix problems of scoring and easy scratching. The new device also has rearranged screen layers, which Samsung said should further improve its quality.

Regarding the hinge, the Z Fold2 has a new cam-based hinge that can stay open at multiple angles, like the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung's other folding smartphone. The new hinge also has twice the number of cams and elastic components and a smaller, yet reportedly improved, sweeper to keep out dust and debris, Vigliarolo said in his TechRepublic article.

TechRepublic will cover the ZFold2 event on Sept. 1 and provide additional details about the device.

