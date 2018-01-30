Samsung unveils massive 800GB SSD for AI, supercomputing, IoT

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Samsung has released the SZ985 Z-SSD, a new 800GB drive that supports supercomputing efforts to push AI, IoT, and more.

The Samsung SZ985 Z-SSD features 750K IOPS read performance and will also be available in a 240GB model.

Samsung unveiled a new 800GB SSD on Tuesday, aimed at powering supercomputing efforts and supporting artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, the firm announced in a press release.

The drive, officially titled SZ985 Z-SSD, is designed for high performance, high reliability, and low latency, the release said. This makes it a good fit for the kind of supercomputing of high-performance computing (HPC) that can drive things like AI and data analytics.

The introduction of the SZ985 Z-SSD shows that Samsung is serious about continuing to target the enterprise storage and data center markets. It's also a sign that elements of supercomputing may becoming commoditized and could find their way more readily into business applications in the next few years.

The SSD was originally developed in 2017, the release said. Its focus on high-speed cache data and log data processing is what makes it a good fit for applications in the AI and big data spaces.

"With our leading-edge 800GB Z-SSD, we expect to contribute significantly to market introductions of next-generation supercomputing systems in the near future, enabling improved IT investment efficiency and exceptional performance," Jinman Han, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning & Application Engineering at Samsung Electronics, said in the release.

The SZ985 Z-SSD is a single-port, four-lane drive. It utilizes Z-NAND for a 10x improvement in cell read performance over the 3-bit V-NAND chips, the release said. It also features 1.5GB LPDDR4 DRAM and boasts 750K IOPS read performance, 16 microseconds of latency, and a random write speed of up to170K IOPS.

Users of the new 800GB drive will have a guarantee of 30 drive writes per day, for five years, the release noted. The drive will also be available in a 240GB version, with both to be formally introduced at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference 2018 in San Francisco.

