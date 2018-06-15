Samsung ups the ante for low-cost pro Chromebook with Intel processor, new camera

Samsung recently announced the new Chromebook Plus V2 with improved tablet functionality and new features that will boost productivity.

The popular laptop-tablet hybrid will be faster and long-lasting with a new Intel CPU and extended battery life. The V2 will run on an Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y to boost the speed from last year's model, which ran on an ARM processor, according to Samsung's press release. But, as noted by Engadget, this step-up in processing isn't as effective as the Chromebook Pro's Intel Core M3.

Like the original Chromebook Plus, the V2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage—not bad, but nothing to write home about. Features such as a built-in pen and 1-megapixel front-facing camera are returning to the new model, the release noted, maintaining a focus on productivity and taking advantage of the convertible form factor.

Samsung's announcement emphasized that the V2 was built for "flexibility and productivity." The updates show that the company is attempting to boost the tablet functionality of the product by rolling out new tablet-friendly features, most notably a rear-facing camera.

Additionally, the V2's keyboard is built for resisting minor spills. This kind of durability is becoming increasingly common among laptops and thin clients alike, and could become standard for business devices in the future.

According to Samsung, the V2 will weigh 2.91 pounds, making it easier for transportation. With that low weight, it will be less noticeable after being carried around all day in a bag or briefcase.

The V2 will be available June 24, the release said, and will be priced at $500—a $50 increase from the original Plus model, according to Engadget.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

New features in Samsung's Chromebook Plus (V2) boost tablet functionality for a more efficient work experience.

The V2 will increase productivity with a faster Intel processor and long-lasting battery life, making it a good option for business travelers, or as a second machine.

