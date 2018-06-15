Search

Cloud

Samsung ups the ante for low-cost pro Chromebook with Intel processor, new camera

Updates for Samsung's Chromebook Plus V2 will create a faster device with more tablet functions

By | June 15, 2018, 7:49 AM PST

Samsung recently announced the new Chromebook Plus V2 with improved tablet functionality and new features that will boost productivity.

The popular laptop-tablet hybrid will be faster and long-lasting with a new Intel CPU and extended battery life. The V2 will run on an Intel Celeron Processor 3965Y to boost the speed from last year's model, which ran on an ARM processor, according to Samsung's press release. But, as noted by Engadget, this step-up in processing isn't as effective as the Chromebook Pro's Intel Core M3.

SEE: Mobile device computing policy (Tech Pro Research)

Like the original Chromebook Plus, the V2 comes with 4GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage—not bad, but nothing to write home about. Features such as a built-in pen and 1-megapixel front-facing camera are returning to the new model, the release noted, maintaining a focus on productivity and taking advantage of the convertible form factor.

What's Hot at TechRepublic

Samsung's announcement emphasized that the V2 was built for "flexibility and productivity." The updates show that the company is attempting to boost the tablet functionality of the product by rolling out new tablet-friendly features, most notably a rear-facing camera.

Additionally, the V2's keyboard is built for resisting minor spills. This kind of durability is becoming increasingly common among laptops and thin clients alike, and could become standard for business devices in the future.

According to Samsung, the V2 will weigh 2.91 pounds, making it easier for transportation. With that low weight, it will be less noticeable after being carried around all day in a bag or briefcase.

The V2 will be available June 24, the release said, and will be priced at $500—a $50 increase from the original Plus model, according to Engadget.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:
  • New features in Samsung's Chromebook Plus (V2) boost tablet functionality for a more efficient work experience.
  • The V2 will increase productivity with a faster Intel processor and long-lasting battery life, making it a good option for business travelers, or as a second machine.

Also see

ssch.jpg
Image: Samsung

Related Topics:

Google Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft

About Laurel Deppen

Laurel Deppen is the 2018 summer Editorial Intern for TechRepublic. She is a student at Western Kentucky University.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox