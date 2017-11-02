Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition extends security and support for business users

On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition—a smartphone designed for the enterprise and SMB market, complete with enterprise-level customization, management, support, and security upgrades to the Galaxy Note 8.

"Modern enterprises are dealing with a conflict when it comes to their mobile strategies—a push and pull between what they require of IT to keep organizations secure and productive, and what their employees have come to expect when using mobile devices," Eric McCarty, vice president of mobile B2B product marketing at Samsung Electronics America, said in a press release. "We call this the IT Paradox, and the Note8 Enterprise Edition helps solve it by providing simple and comprehensive tools for IT to manage and secure their mobile environment, while giving users a device they will love."

In terms of customization, the phone offers both Samsung Knox Configure and Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over the Air (E-FOTA), to reduce downtime and make enterprise-wide smartphone deployments simpler. Knox Configure allows IT administrators to remotely configure and deploy custom mobile features more quickly and securely, while E-FOTA allows them to manage a fleet of devices through a centralized OS, and schedule updates.

The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition offers product lifecycle support services, and devices receive regular monthly security updates for up to three years. Users also get purchase assurance that they can buy the same device model up to two years from availability, according to the release.

The phone also includes a larger Infinity Display, and an improved S Pen for taking handwritten notes on the screen or annotating documents and photos. And with Samsung DeX, users can connect seamlessly to the desktop, in the field, the office, or at home.

The phone is built on the Galaxy foundation, with IP68 water and dust resistance, wireless charging, 6GB RAM, and a 10nm processor with expandable memory. Security is provided through a choice of biometric authentication methods (such as fingerprints or facial recognition), and Samsung's Knox security platform.

"For years, our partners have been asking us for a Samsung flagship device they can standardize across their entire wireless ecosystem. They've asked that the device offer built-in and centralized device configuration and security solutions, and that it include the option to support both single-carrier and multi-carrier deployment strategies," Kerry McGonigal, CEO of Hyperion Partners, said in the release. "The Galaxy Note8 Enterprise Edition is the solution we've been waiting for."

The Galaxy Note 8 has been popular among business users, with powerful security and productivity features, as TechRepublic's Dan Patterson noted. The Enterprise Edition represents another step forward into the business realm for the mobile giant.

The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition is now available for order through Samsung channel partners, for $994 per device.

