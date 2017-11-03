Samsung's massive new display is everything tech pros need

Earlier this year, Samsung released the CGH90 — the first 49-inch curved, ultra-wide monitor.

In the video above, Ramseen Evazians, senior product manager of business displays at Samsung, shows how users can more easily and efficiently view spreadsheets and powerpoints, read and answer emails, or edit videos and photography. And the monitor displays a larger amount of information at a time so users don't have to scroll left or right.

"The beauty of a curved screen is it makes it more comfortable to a user because your eyes are not changing its focus point as much when you're looking from the left to the right," Evazians said. The advantage of using one large monitor versus multiple monitors is the ease of connectivity, he added.

The CGH90 has a 32:9 aspect ratio which is equivalent to two 27-inch 16:9 monitors. It comes with a fully adjustable stand that tilts, swivels, rotates. It uses Quantum Dot technology, HDR and 1.07B to deliver vivid, realistic images. It has a 1800R curvature, and a 144hz refresh rate. It also includes free software to help users rearrange their windows to tailor their needs.

Companies that give the best tools to their employees to do their job not only increase employee productivity, but also employee happiness in the work environment, Evazians said.

