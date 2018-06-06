SAP launches blockchain-as-a-service effort, aims to integrate it into portfolio, processes

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

SAP on Wednesday launched its SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain, a service effort that aims to integrate its various products with blockchain capabilities.

According to SAP, the blockchain-as-service launch will provide support for Hyperledger Fabric and MultiChain. Customers will be able to extend current applications to utilize blockchain, build applications, and create and build networks.

SEE: How Blockchain Will Disrupt Business | Blockchain and business: Looking beyond the hype | Executive's guide to implementing blockchain technology | Free PDF download: How Blockchain Will Disrupt Business

SAP's blockchain service will utilize SAP HANA Data Management Suite and be built on top of SAP HANA. The plan is to make blockchain actionable for enterprise customers by integrating the technology into its portfolio. SAP's blockchain news comes a day after the company outlined its big plans to take on Salesforce in the CRM market.

The company has been working with more than 60 enterprises across industries to create blockchain use cases in supply chain, manufacturing, transportation and pharmaceuticals.

While these use cases aren't fully baked and it's not hard to find analysts to note blockchain is hyped, SAP is steadfast in its belief that the technology can dramatically alter business processes and IT. Blockchain, along with machine learning and artificial intelligence, are seen as cogs in what SAP is betting will become the intelligent enterprise.

Image: SAP

More on blockchain:

More from SAP SapphireNow

SAP, IBM offer private cloud options

IBM and SAP launched a private edition of SAP Cloud Platform that will run on IBM Cloud. The collaboration is designed for customers in highly-regulated industries that want to move to the cloud.

According to IBM, SAP Cloud Platform private edition on IBM Cloud will be able to leverage Big Blue's infrastructure as a service, but operate as a single tenant deployments.

SAP and IBM have been long-time partners and collaborate on digital transformation, AI and other technologies.

SAP, AWS aim for government accounts

SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2), a U.S.-based subsidiary of SAP, outlined a partnership with Amazon Web Services to collaborate on combining SAP Secure HANA Cloud and AWS GovCloud.

The effort allows SAP NS2 customers to select AWS GovCloud and transition workloads to the cloud and remaining in compliance with ITAR, DoD SRG and FedRAMP data requirements.

In addition, the two companies will provide experts to run SAP workloads on AWS.