How SAP's S/4HANA Cloud update could bring more AI to manufacturing, professional services

SAP's intelligent ERP solution platform, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, added new capabilities in its updated 1808 version, according to a Monday press release. And these new updates could bring more artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to specific industries.

HANA (High-performance ANalytics Appliance) is a database management system that automates processes to help businesses run more efficiently. Since its release on the market in 2010, SAP has released multiple versions of HANA, but this latest iteration focuses on manufacturing and professional services, said the press release.

Earlier this year, SAP introduced its SAP S/4HANA Cloud 1805, which focused on intelligent ERP solutions for the enterprise. Offering 12 AI-powered scenarios, or examples of AI streamlining manual tasks, HANA helped automate the sales, procurement, finance, production, and supply chain industries.

SEE: Job description: SAP developer (Tech Pro Research)

The 1808 release of SAP S/4HANA Cloud brings more AI-fueled scenarios to the enterprise, with a special focus on manufacturing and professional services. The update completes business goals with the lowest inventory and resource costs possible, said the press release.

Here are some of the features included in SAP S/4HANA 1808, as stated in the press release.

Visually detect load capacity and adjust it as needed to avoid any bottleneck scenarios.

Dynamically adjust buffer levels, as needed, to better meet average daily usage.

Easily manage inventory positioning and see buffers to simplify analysis for reorganizing decoupling points.

Automate chemical compliance processes to expedite speed to market and reduce costs.

Use deep insight to understand and track KPI performance.

Support two-tier ERP and automate intercompany processes.

To learn more about HANA, be sure to check out TechRepublic's SAP HANA smart person's guide.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

SAP HANA released its latest Cloud 1808 version on Monday, providing more efficient business processing to manufacturing and professional services.

SAP has released many versions of HANA, but this version has a distinct focus on AI-powered streamlining for business processes.