Schneider Electric expands Galaxy VS smart battery to facilitate edge computing

The 100 kW optimized battery is now the highest density uninterruptible power supply in the industry, according to Schneider.

Schneider Electric announced on Friday an update to its Galaxy VS 3-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). The UPS with internal smart battery modules has increased from 10 to 100 kW, making it the highest density uninterruptible power supply in the industry, according to a press release.

The expanded power makes the Galaxy VS optimal for executing edge computing and critical infrastructures, especially for commercial and industrial applications. This latest announcement also introduced support for internal N+1 module-level redundancy, which is said to improve the system's availability by up to 10 times, according to the release.

Edge computing continues growing as more organizations integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices into their operations. The insights provided by these technologies can be critical for organizations, and transporting this information at the edge allows organizations to access this data faster.

More than half (57%) of mobility decision makers said edge computing is on their roadmap for the next 12 months. In that same time frame, the edge cloud service market is expected to grow by at least 50%, according to Forrester Analytics Global Business Technographics Mobility Survey, 2019.

"With its industry leading density and N+1 availability, this Galaxy VS expansion addresses the growing need within the edge computing and data center industries for solutions that are highly available, fully managed, and highly efficient without increasing UPS footprint," said Bin Lu, senior vice president of data center systems, secure power at Schneider Electric.

Galaxy VS benefits for the enterprise

The Galaxy VS is a modular power supply that brings efficient performance for edge, data centers, and critical infrastructures. The UPS delivers up to 97% efficiency in its regular operating mode and up to 99% in its ECOnversion mode, which translates to 66% higher energy savings. This efficiency allows users to recover their initial investment within three years, according to the release.

The battery is also optimized for Schneider's well-known EcoStruxure technology, which comes with a 24/7 EcoStruxure IT expert and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor to monitor the equipment's performance and status.

Its compact design and complete full-front service access makes the system ideal for smaller spaces. The modular architecture also allows for faster serviceability and fault tolerance, which means shorter time to repair, according to the release.

The extended power range for the Galaxy VS is available worldwide except Japan, per the release.

