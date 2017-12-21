Selfie time: Google Fiber announces mural photo contest in certain cities

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google Fiber is hosting a photo contest based around its murals in five Fiber cities.

Residents can snap a selfie at a mural, post it on social media using #TheHuntForFiber, and fill out a form to compete to win a canvas print.

After featuring several of its commissioned murals on Twitter, Google Fiber announced a photo contest to help celebrate the new artwork Wednesday.

Residents can post a photo of themselves at every Fiber mural in their city using the hashtag #TheHuntForFiber, and then fill out a form to compete. The first 25 completed entries in each city will win a canvas print of the city, according to contest rules.

The competition comes at end of a sort of comeback year for Google Fiber. After a whirlwind 2016 that ended in a company-wide halt, the ISP launched in three new cities—Huntsville, AL, Louisville, KY, and San Antonio, TX—in 2017, aided by a new method of laying fiber called shallow trenching.

Five Fiber cities are participating in the photo challenge: Louisville, KY, Nashville, TN, Austin, TX, San Antonio, TX, and Kansas City, MO.

Google Fiber commissioned local artists in those cities to create the murals, which often don't mention the internet provider at all. Fiber is also known for using local artists to design the outsides of its installation vans, showcasing a different design for each city.

"Google Fiber believes that citizens should be always inspired and empowered to create a better city and a better future and that public art has a central role in the process," a Google Fiber spokesperson told Silicon Hills News.

The contest began Wednesday and runs until Jan. 12, or until all of the prizes have been awarded.

