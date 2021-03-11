ServiceNow introduces features aimed at workflow improvements, employee experience and low code

The new Quebec release is designed to increase productivity and engagement and scale enterprise management, the company said.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ServiceNow has unveiled its Now Platform Quebec release in an effort to help enterprises innovate quickly, be more agile and operate more productively.

Companies require digital tools focused on delivering connected and engaging experiences for employees—no matter where they work, the company said.

"COVID forced organizations worldwide to pivot and adopt new, distributed models of working, which exposed weak links in old value chains," said Chirantan Desai, chief product officer at ServiceNow, in a statement.

SEE: A year in: Monster gauges how employees of the enterprise have fared (TechRepublic)

"The Now Platform Quebec release represents a step change in the workflow revolution by empowering organizations to be more innovative, agile, and productive in the COVID economy and the new era of work," Desai said.

New low-code tools also unveiled

COVID forced businesses into new ways of working that demanded a digital enterprise, requiring application delivery and process automation at unprecedented speeds, ServiceNow said.

The software company also introduced Creator Workflows to join its existing IT, employee and customer workflow portfolios. Creator Workflows features ServiceNow's low-code development tools, App Engine and IntegrationHub, which are designed to help businesses transform manual processes into modern, digital workflows at scale.

Low code is becoming a strategic imperative for businesses to adapt to a rapidly changing environment, the company maintained, citing a prediction by Gartner that by 2024, low-code application development will be responsible for more than 65% of application development activity.

Utilizing native AI to enhance productivity

The Now Platform Quebec release aims to help organizations enhance productivity with new, native AI capabilities, ServiceNow said. In addition to the need to innovate at speed, COVID has emphasized that with a more dispersed workforce, arming people with the right productivity tools is critical for success, the company said.

The Quebec release is designed to keep work flowing with advanced AIOps capabilities and give customers deeper insights into their digital operations to prevent and fix incidents before they become issues.

Helping enhance employee experience with digital workflows

A key aspect of the employee experience is the ability for a worker to be successful, and much of this rests in the hands of managers, ServiceNow said. Yet, managers often have limited time and resources available to create plans that contribute to an employee's success.

To help alleviate these challenges, the company released a Journey Accelerator app designed to help managers create customized role-based plans for employees. Managers can use Journey Accelerator to organize activities and tasks personalized to an employee's specific role to help them through steps like onboarding, a promotion or a transfer, the company said.

Learning opportunities and feedback further aid in the effort to support a successful employee journey. To help organizations deliver information to employees directly in the flow of their work, ServiceNow is also introducing a Listening Posts app. Listening Posts aims to help organizations capture feedback directly within the flow of work.

ServiceNow also introduced a Learning Posts app, which embeds learning and upskilling resources into an employee's tasks and workflow. The posts use AI to deliver relevant, recommended materials based on an employee's interests, according to ServiceNow. The app is expected to be rolled out in May, the company said.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see