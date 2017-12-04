Software developers, security analysts among fastest-growing flexible jobs for 2018

As many companies struggle to attract and retain technical talent, one option may offer a competitive advantage: Flexible schedules. Work arrangements that include work from home and flexible hours are a top priority for many job candidates, ranking just behind competitive pay and benefits, according to a study from EY. Workplace flexibility was also the no. 1 factor tech professionals described as being a part of their dream job, according to a June survey from CompTIA.

"With hiring practices steadier in the U.S. throughout 2017, workers are becoming more confident in their employment options, and ready to take advantage of a stronger job market to find a flexible job that better suits their lives," Sara Sutton Fell, founder and CEO of FlexJobs, said in a press release. "In fact, the number of people who say they've quit a job due to lack of flexibility has nearly doubled from 17% in 2014 to 32% in 2017, indicating just how important work flexibility has become to job seekers across all generations and demographics."

Employers are more likely to offer flexible arrangements for some positions than others. To determine which of the fastest-growing jobs in the US are also flexible jobs, FlexJobs compared the most recent data on the fastest-growing occupations from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics to the jobs in its FlexJobs database.

SEE: 10 signs that you aren't cut out to be a telecommuter (free PDF)

Here are the 11 fastest-growing flexible jobs to watch for 2018, along with their median salary in 2016, according to FlexJobs:

Want to find a more flexible tech or other job in 2018? FlexJobs recommends following these steps:

Educate yourself on flexible work options. Many job seekers don't realize how many flexible work options are available across industries or career levels. FlexJobs saw a 17% increase in the number of flexible jobs posted on its database between September 2016 and October 2017.

Many job seekers don't realize how many flexible work options are available across industries or career levels. FlexJobs saw a 17% increase in the number of flexible jobs posted on its database between September 2016 and October 2017. Identify the type of flex work that is right for you. Remote jobs (work from home either some or all of the time), flexible schedule jobs (some control over your daily schedule), part-time jobs (career-level, professional jobs that offer part-time hours), and freelance jobs (project-based and consulting-type jobs where you are self-employed and work with one or more clients at a time) are all options.

Remote jobs (work from home either some or all of the time), flexible schedule jobs (some control over your daily schedule), part-time jobs (career-level, professional jobs that offer part-time hours), and freelance jobs (project-based and consulting-type jobs where you are self-employed and work with one or more clients at a time) are all options. Refine your resume and cover letter to reflect the flexible work you are looking for. FlexJobs offers tips to do so here.

To learn more about how to negotiate a flexible schedule with your company, click here.

Image: iStockphoto/monkeybusinessimages

