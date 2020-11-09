Sony PS5: It's not too late, here's where to buy the next-gen gaming console

The new PS5 console launches on Nov. 12 and here's how to grab one from Amazon, Target or Best Buy.

Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Sony's long-awaited PlayStation 5 goes on sale Nov. 12. But with PS5 pre-orders sold out since September, it's been causing gamers and parents stress as they try to ensure they'll have the next-gen console in hand when it is released this week.

While nothing is promised, here's a bit of help on how to grab a rare pre-order or snag a PS5 after they're released on Nov. 12 in the US.

The PS5 will launch two versions at the same time. There will be a $400 digital-only model and a $500 console version. The only difference between the two is that the console edition includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive to allow for PS5 Blu-ray disc games and PS4 Blu-ray disc games, and video from 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays and standard Blu-rays and DVDs.

How to buy a PS5

With pre-orders sold out, there are sites to check out each day as Sony has been releasing more pre-order stock to retailers, as they announced via Twitter. Check each retailer's site regularly for extra releases, and then check again after the digital and console versions begin selling on Nov. 12.

On launch day, sales will be online only, according to a Sony blog post from Sid Shuman, senior director of Sony Interactive Entertainment content communications. In the post, he said this is due to the pandemic, and the need to keep gamers, retailers and retail staff safe from COVID-19.

Here are the links to use to find that elusive PS5 for your own gaming or holiday gifting needs:

Best Buy: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Amazon: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Gamestop: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Target: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

Walmart: PS5 Console and the PS5 Digital Edition

B&H Photo: PS5 Console

Black Friday is also coming up on Nov. 27, and that will give additional opportunities to score a PS5. Best Buy has released its Black Friday ad, and it shows that the PS5 console will be available for online sales only that day.

Shuman released more details in a blog on Monday. The PS5 will launch in Canada on Nov. 12 and the price is $629.99 CDN for the console and $499 CDN for the digital edition.

On Nov. 19, the PS5 console and digital edition will launch in the UK, for £449.99 for the console and £359.99 for the digital version. The European launch is the same day, and the price is €499.99 for the PS5 console and €399.99 for the digital edition.

As for dimensions, the PS5 console is approximately 390mm x 104mm x 260mm (width x height x depth), excluding the base, and weighs approximately 4.5kg. The PS5 Digital Edition console is approximately 390mm x 92mm x 260mm (width x height x depth), and weighs approximately 3.9kg.

The PS5 has an expansion port that will allow players to add M.2 SSD storage for installing and playing PS5 games. This feature will be available in future, but not at launch. It will be part of a system software update. The PS5 will allow for connection of a compatible USB drive for storing and playing PS4 games that will remain stored on the external device.

