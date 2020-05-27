SpaceX, NASA plan to launch astronauts to the Space Station Wednesday afternoon

This marks the first time astronauts are able to test the Crew Dragon capsule in space and could change the future of commercial space exploration.

Properly hurling human beings into space at 17,000 miles per hour with a mere glamorized tin can between them and the vacuum of space is always an impressive feat. However, the planned NASA and SpaceX launch represents a major milestone for the future of space exploration.

Later Wednesday, NASA and SpaceX will launch a pair of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) marking the first manned American launch from US soil since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011. A successful launch and rendezvous with the ISS would represent the dawn of a new era in commercial space exploration. The mission, formally known as the Demo-2 mission, will serve as the final test of SpaceX's crewed transportation system. This system also includes the operational capabilities, the physical launch pad, the rocket, and, of course, the spacecraft itself.

A triumphant return years in the making

Since the end of the Space Shuttle program nearly a decade ago, the US has remained reliant on Russian Soyuz spacecraft to ferry NASA astronauts to the ISS. This may all change. On Wednesday, at approximately 4:33 EDT, a pair of NASA astronauts, Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken, are scheduled to lift off aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule powered by a specialized Falcon 9 rocket en route to the ISS.

Both pilots have plenty of spacefaring experience. Behnken, the mission joint operations commander, touts two previous space shuttle flights and a series of spacewalks. Hurley, the commander for the mission, has two previous space flights including the final space shuttle flight in 2011.

In orbit, the crew will then begin to test the control system, thrusters, and other instrumentation to make sure the craft is performing as planned. Within approximately 24 hours of the launch, the capsule will be ready to rendezvous with the ISS. The Crew Dragon is engineered to dock autonomously, however, the crew will be keeping a close eye on the system during the process.

While the astronauts' Storm Trooper-esque space suits have been garnering plenty of attention in recent days, there are other interesting modern upgrades inside the capsule. In the past, internal control systems have incorporated a wide array of knobs and levers for operational tasks. However, this time around the celestial block, the astronauts will control the capsule via an onboard touchscreen panel, a spacefaring first.

A launch with a nod toward history

The spacecraft is slated to launch from the historic Launch Complex 39A. This launch site was originally constructed to accommodate the enormous Saturn V rockets that would eventually propel astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo missions. SpaceX signed a 20-year agreement with the space agency in 2014 for the use of Launch Complex 39A.

