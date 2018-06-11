Splunk acquires VictorOps to accelerate DevOps problem-solving with big data

Splunk plans to acquire VictorOps in a $120 million deal, Splunk announced on Monday. By joining VictorOps' incident management and Splunk's machine data analytics program, Splunk creates a collective system that aims to improve customer experience by combining big data analytics with DevOps practices.

Consumers are focused on results and expediency, which means the pressure is on for developers to innovate quickly. The burden weighs even heavier when teams are disconnected and unable to effectively solve issues in a timely manner.

"We founded VictorOps to give teams a naturally collaborative way to quickly resolve incidents," VictorOps CEO Todd Vernon said in the release. "By combining VictorOps incident management capabilities and the Splunk platform, organizations will be able to quickly resolve and even help prevent issues that degrade customer engagement. We look forward to joining Splunk and working together to help solve these complex challenges facing every Development and DevOps team."

Most organizations turn to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for help in improving the customer experience; however, by adding event management and incident management data to the picture, organizations can have a more focused look at ongoing problems, the release said. The work of Splunk and VictorOps will let DevOps teams quickly target past mistakes and form proactive solutions and improvements.

Consumers mainly use Splunk Enterprise to analyze answers uncovered from machine data. With Splunk's advanced Search Processing Language, users use can use a Google-like search engine to sift through massive amounts of data taken from log files and events.

As noted in the release by Splunk president and CEO Doug Merritt, the Splunk Enterprise and VictorOps combination produces a "Platform of Engagement" that creates a collaborative approach between engineering and operations teams to not only solve problems, but prevent them from occurring in the first place.

VictorOps isn't the first of Splunk's acquisitions this year, with Phantom joining Splunk Enterprise in April. Phantom uses its Security Operations Center to help Splunk consumers automate tasks, organize workflows, and improve security. Both companies partner with Splunk to help customers work efficiently.

The VictorOps deal is expected to finalize during Splunk's fiscal second quarter, pending closing conditions.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Splunk acquires VictorOps to help DevOps teams operate faster and provide better customer experience by combining big data and DevOps.

The Splunk and VictorOps combination creates a 'Platform of Engagement,' which makes for a collaborative approach to solving problems.

