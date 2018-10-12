Spooky Halloween tech and gifts

Halloween comes only once a year, but for kids, and adults who are kids at heart, the holiday can last the entire month of October.

I've dug up interesting items for Halloween gifts for your favorite ghoul, as well as some cool tech to make your house extra spooky.

First, you can use Philips Hue's special Halloween lighting formulas to turn your home into the ultimate haunted house with frightening lighting effects to scare trick-or-treaters or party guests. There are third-party apps like Hue Halloween and Hue Haunted House to combine lighting effects with haunting sounds. You can place the Hue Go portable lamp inside a jack-o'-lantern on your front porch to create dark spaces and eerie shadows for party goers' imaginations to run wild.

You can also enhance your outdoor space with Hue's outdoor lighting, including spot lights and pathway lights, to create the perfect scene, whether you're entertaining or welcoming trick-or-treaters.

There's also the Viatek Night Stars digital motion projector with Halloween slides to make it extra spooky - and it's reuseable for other holidays, too.

Casetify has come through, as always, with a series of Halloween-themed cases with pumpkins, ghost cats, skulls and a bit of goth.

ThinkGeek offers a range of fun goodies, from a zombie cookie jar to brain specimen coasters. They're very cerebral. If you want to learn more about witchcraft, then opt for the Basic Witches book to read up on some favorite witches. And for Halloween night, there's the Horror Movie Edition Trivial Pursuit.

For a bit of sweetness, opt for a Sugarwish Boo! gift. You can either choose the candy selections to include, or you can send a redemption code, allowing the recipient to pick their own candies. Sugarwish also offers corporate accounts.

Try a pair of RunLites half gloves designed for runners, that serve double-duty as LED lights for your kids when they're trick-or-treating.

For future witches and wizards, opt for a STEM gift. The Harry Potter Kano Coding Kit starts with the recipient building a wand following the step-by-step book, while learning about sensors, data, and code. Once assembled, the Kano App will unlock challenges across six Wizarding World settings including Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, Hogsmeade, and The Forbidden Forest.

The WRLDS Smart Ball is enabled with AR. Install the app on your phone, and you can start playing games. One of them is called Squeesh, and it's one kids in particular will love—it sounds like someone is passing gas when the ball is thrown.

My favorite new friends are the Fugglers. They come with a warning that they may generate excessive excitement with their unpredictable personalities and toothy grins. Adopt at your own risk.

Don't forget security. Canary makes smart security cameras to allow you to watch your home on Halloween night.

And what's scariest of all? Hackers, of course. Spyscape makes a line of gear advertising your hacker skills. Because of course all hackers advertise their malicious deeds on their hat or T-shirt.

Whatever you choose, remember to be safe on Halloween and enjoy the festivities.

