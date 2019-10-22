Sprint expands 5G to 5 million more people in 7 cities

Coverage now available in more parts of New York Metro, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Phoenix, Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston.

T-Mobile and Sprint promise low-cost 5G coverage for rural America, communities of color T-Mobile and Sprint are making a public appeal for support of their pending merger, promising 96% 5G coverage for rural and underserved communities by 2024.

More Sprint customers in the carrier's 5G cities have access to faster internet connections, the company announced today at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

About 16 million Sprint customers now have 5G access, up from 11 million. The company hasn't added any new cities but expanded coverage in seven of the original nine cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York metropolitan area, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C.

Sprint says these customers will see download speeds that are six times faster compared to LTE connections.

Expanded coverage areas in each city include:

New York Metro: Upper West Side, Harlem, South Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, Paterson, Lodi, and East Orange in New Jersey

Los Angeles: Torrance, Southgate, Lancaster, and Buena Park

D.C. Metro: Fort Dupont, Deanwood, parts of Bladensburg and Fairmont Heights in Maryland, and parts of Bailey's Crossroads and George Mason University in Virginia

Phoenix: Arizona State University and Chase Field

Atlanta: From College Park to Alpharetta, and from Marietta to Lawrenceville

Dallas-Fort Worth: Garland, South Dallas, and Plano

Houston: Northwest and South areas

Sprint customers in Kansas City and Chicago will have to wait until the next round of 5G expansion to test out 5G connectivity.

SEE: Special report: How 5G will transform business (free PDF)

Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung Networks. These radios offer split-mode capability allowing Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G New Radio (NR) service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites.

State of 5G

In more news from Mobile World Congress, Infosys released its State of 5G—The Road Ahead, survey of 850 senior executives worldwide. The report found that the most transformative 5G use cases in the US will be in mass machine communications (50%), ultra-reliable and low latency services (48%), and enhanced mobile or cellular broadband (41%). Respondents named pricing/cost (61%), effectiveness of the use case proposed (59%), and new customers and revenue streams (57%) as the top considerations for using 5G.

Sprint's 5G expansion follows the overall industry trend as well as findings from GSMA Intelligence's Mobile Economy report which predicts that North America will be a global leader in 5G adoption, with total subscribers projected to hit 345 million by 2025

The report also found that 2019 will be the first year in which 5G makes up more than half of operators' capital expenditures in North America, reflecting the evolution from LTE to 5G. By 2023, mobile's contribution to the North American economy will reach nearly $1.2 trillion, or 4.8% of GDP, as the US and Canada benefits from the efficiencies caused by mobile services, the report said.

Mobile Enterprise Newsletter BYOD, wearables, IoT, mobile security, remote support, and the latest phones, tablets, and apps IT pros need to know about are some of the topics we'll address. Delivered Tuesdays and Fridays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see