Survey: Has smart office tech made your work life easier, or caused more hassles?

Take this quick survey and tell us about your experience with digital assistants, videoconferencing solutions, connected thermostats, and other smart office tech.

By | January 4, 2018, 12:18 PM PST

New products intended to make our work environments smarter are being introduced all the time, but do they live up to their promises? TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is doing a survey to find out what smart office tech people are using, and how it's affecting productivity.

Whether you work in a traditional office setting, or another environment like a home office or a coworking space, we want your feedback. Are you using digital assistants, videoconferencing, smart lighting, or other products? We want to know what, if any, products you've tried, and whether you've loved or hated them.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a few demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming Tech Pro Research report, which you can sign up to receive when it's published.

Click here to take the Tech Pro Research smart office survey.

