Survey: How much personal information are you willing to share for shopping discounts?

Here at TechRepublic, we've covered a lot of retail digital transformation stories, like the fully-automated Amazon Go stores, Sephora's use of AR in its stores, and Woodford Reserve's mobile app aimed at enhancing the bourbon tasting experience.

Tech Pro Research, TechRepublic's sister site, wants to know how many people are using tech in their shopping experiences, and whether these types of services make shopping more or less enjoyable, and more convenient or more complicated.

SEE: Tech Pro Research's future of retail survey

The survey also asks what personal information shoppers are willing to give up to get discounts and rewards, or to see more tailored product options.

Please take five minutes and tell us about your shopping experiences and comfort level with sharing your data. Click here to take the survey.

If you work for a company that offers retail products or services, there's also an optional section of the survey where you can tell us about your company's digital transformation efforts. We'd like to know what, if any, new technologies your company has implemented, and whether or not this has resulted in personnel changes.

Survey answers are confidential and will be used in a future Tech Pro Research report. Anyone who completes the survey can sign up to receive a copy once it's published.

To get the latest business tech headlines, subscribe to our Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see: