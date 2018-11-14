Survey: How will 5G transform business?

5G can't arrive fast enough. With its superior speed, low latency, and improved coverage, capacity, and density, it's no wonder that companies are eagerly anticipating this next generation of mobile internet connectivity. While 5G will be popularized via telecom carriers and the marketing of wire-cutting services, its biggest impact and returns will come from connecting IoT, edge computing, and analytics infrastructure with minimal latency.
What does that mean for your business or organization? We want to know. TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research is doing a survey to find out.
If you're familiar with your organization's 5G plans, we want your feedback. How will 5G affect your business? What is your company doing to prepare? Can your company's existing/legacy infrastructure systems take advantage of 5G? What may hinder your 5G adoption? Take the How 5G Will Transform Business survey and let us know.
SEE: 5G technology: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)
You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming Tech Pro Research report. All responses are confidential.
All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.
Also see
- 5G mobile networks: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- What is 5G? Everything you need to know about the new wireless revolution (ZDNet)
- IT pro's guide to the evolution and impact of 5G technology (TechRepublic) (free PDF)
- Faster downloads and low latency from 5G will save hours of download time compared to 4G (TechRepublic)
- Overcoming challenges to install 5G on Governors Island in NYC (TechRepublic)
- The 5G revolution is upon us. Here's everything you need to know (CNET)
- What 5G wireless devices will do that 4G cannot (ZDNet)
Full Bio
Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman is an Associate Editor for TechRepublic. She has 20 years of experience editing and writing for B2B and consumer publications focused on technology, innovation, healthcare, food and culture. Melanie received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.