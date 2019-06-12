Take this quick industry cloud survey

By in Cloud on June 12, 2019, 7:21 AM PST

We want to hear from you. Take this quick, multiple choice survey and tell us how your business leverages industry cloud platforms.

Industry cloud research: Preferred vendors, budget priorities, and first impressions Industry cloud companies were once considered too specialized to produce significant results, but that perspective is quickly changing. This March 2015 Tech Pro Research report outlines preferred vendors, industry cloud budgets, decision-making priorities and what people loved - or hated - about industry cloud services.

The industry cloud continues to grow, vertically that is, as more and more big businesses embrace the customization that industry cloud platforms offer. 

Must-Read Cloud

What are the advantages of using an industry cloud service? TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is conducting a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with how your business chooses and uses industry cloud services, we want to hear from you. The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions and should take less than five minutes to complete.

SEE: Serverless computing: A guide for IT leaders (Tech Pro Research)

You'll be asked questions about the types of industry cloud services your organization uses, the most important factors in choosing an industry cloud service, and about the positive—and negative—outcomes your company has experienced by using an industry cloud service provider.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

Take the Tech Pro Research survey on Industry Cloud and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

Also see

Shot of a Working Data Center With Rows of Rack Servers Connected with LAN Connection Visualisation Lines.

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Editor's Picks

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman

Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman is an Associate Editor for TechRepublic. She has 20 years of experience editing and writing for B2B and consumer publications focused on technology, innovation, healthcare, food and culture. Melanie received a bachelor's degr...

Related Topics:

Cloud Tech Industry Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft Cloud on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks