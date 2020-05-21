Survey: Is your co-worker a robot?

Take this quick, multiple choice survey and tell us about the role robots and robotics systems have at your workplace.

MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab: Robots will take over parts of your job, not all of it 2:41 Watch Now



Robots are moving off the assembly lines and into the workplace. From healthcare and logistics to retail and hospitality---the use of robots in various industries is expected to grow exponentially.

SEE: An IT pro's guide to robotic process automation (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

If you're familiar with how robotic systems are used within your industry, we want to hear from you. TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out how robots and robotic systems are affecting the enterprise.

Which industries will increase their use of robots during the next few years? What effect will the use of robotic systems have on jobs in your industry? How concerned are you about robots working alongside humans? Tell us!

Take the Robotics in the enterprise survey and let us know.

You'll be asked nine or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report.

Visit the TechRepublic Premium Robotics in the enterprise survey.

Also see