​Survey: Managing AI and ML in the enterprise

By in Artificial Intelligence on March 6, 2019, 11:45 AM PST

Take this short, multiple choice survey and tell us about how your company's managing its AI/ML plans.

Machine learning is about to transform these industries Energy-intensive industries like oil and gas production, says Schneider Electric's Herve Coureil, will be the first to experience the efficiencies created by artificial intelligence.

When it comes to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) projects, the biggest challenge for many CXOs isn't deployment but rather managing these initiatives. For example, where do data science teams fit in? What algorithms should a company buy vs. build? Sometimes even determining the manager of managing initiatives can become an issue.

More about artificial intelligence

How is your company ensuring successful AI and ML initiatives? We want to know. TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research is doing a survey to find out.

SEE: Artificial intelligence: Trends, obstacles, and potential wins (Tech Pro Research)

If you're familiar with your company's AI/ML plans, we want your feedback. What is your AL/ML project approach? Do you feel AI/ML projects will be more or less difficult than previous IT projects? What steps are you taking to ensure that your AI/ML projects are successful? Take the survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming Tech Pro Research report. All responses are confidential.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

To begin the survey click here.

See also

istock-1035468048mlai1.jpg
Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Editor's Picks

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman

Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman is an Associate Editor for TechRepublic. She has 20 years of experience editing and writing for B2B and consumer publications focused on technology, innovation, healthcare, food and culture. Melanie received a bachelor's degr...

Related Topics:

Artificial Intelligence CXO Innovation Internet of Things Big Data Analytics Developer Artificial Intelligence on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks