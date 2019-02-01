Internet of Things

​Survey: The rise of industrial IoT

The infrastructure around the world is being linked together via sensors, machine learning, and analytics, which means that industrial Internet of Things (IoT) deployments are increasing. This should come to no surprise since industrial IoT holds great potential for enhancing quality control, sustainable practices, supply chain, data analysis, inefficiencies and more.

What does that mean for your industry or company? We want to know. TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research is doing a survey to find out.

If you're familiar with your company's IoT plans, we want your feedback. What purposes does your company use IoT devices for? What data is your company collecting with IoT devices? What, if any, measures are taken to secure the IoT devices your company uses? Take the survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from this survey will be used in an upcoming Tech Pro Research report. All responses are confidential.

All respondents will have a chance to enter their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

To begin the survey click here .

