Survey: What are your company's tech spending priorities for 2019?

Are you familiar with your organization's technology budget? Take this quick, multiple choice survey and tell us about expected spending for the upcoming year.

By | June 28, 2018, 2:31 PM PST

It's that time of year, when technology decision makers are looking ahead to the 2019 fiscal and calendar year. TechRepublic's sister site, Tech Pro Research, is conducting a survey to find out where companies are directing resources, and how this compares with the IT budget from last year.

If you're familiar with how the budget is created in your organization, please share your thoughts about your company's plans and top priorities for the next year by completing this survey before August 1, 2018. The survey contains 15 multiple choice questions, and should take less than five minutes.

You'll be asked the following questions:

  • How does your organization's budget for 2019 compare with the budget for 2018?
  • Compared to other business units within your organization, how would you rate executive management's opinion of the importance of the IT budget?
  • What percentage of the overall corporate budget is allocated for IT?
  • What percent of corporate technology spending comes from outside the IT budget?
  • What are the are top priorities in your organization's budget for fiscal or calendar 2019?
  • How can IT vendors better assist you with your budgetary process?
  • Who in your organization makes initial recommendations for items in the IT budget?

All responses are confidential. Anyone who completes the survey will have the option of entering their email at the end of the survey and receive a free copy of the resulting research report, which is normally only available to Tech Pro Research subscribers.

Take Tech Pro Research's survey on IT budgets for the upcoming year before August 1, 2018 and you can request a free copy of the resulting research report.

