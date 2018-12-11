Tech leaders dominate best CEOs in America list

Microsoft's Satya Nadella was named the Best CEO of 2018, according to a Comparably report released on Tuesday. The top CEOs were separated into two lists: CEOs at large companies (more than 500 employees) and CEOs at small to midsize companies (500 employees or less).

Comparably asked employees to rank their CEOs using a numerical scale and received nearly 10 million ratings from employees at more than 50,000 US companies. Large companies had to have a minimum of 50 employee participants, while small to midsize companies needed a minimum of 15 employee participants, the report said. NOTE: Why did they need to have a minimum number of employees? Did they need that to participate in the survey? May want to add a sentence about why they needed a minimum number of employees.

The tech industry dominated the list, with a large representation in the top 10. These are the CEOs the list identified as the best CEOs in America:

Satya Nadella, Microsoft (Redmond, WA) Craig Menear, The Home Depot (Atlanta, GA) Sundar Pichai, Google (Mountain View, CA) Brad Smith, Intuit (Mountain View, CA) Brian Halligan, Hubspot (Cambridge, MA) Jeff Bezos, Amazon (Seattle, WA) Bert Bean, Insight Global (Atlanta, GA) Alex Shootman, Workfront (Lehi, UT) Marc Benioff, Salesforce (San Francisco, CA) John Legere, T-Mobile (Bellevue, WA)

"Satya and his team have really tried hard to make Microsoft relevant... and they're succeeding! In this market it meant a refocus and continual attention to the tech market," said an employee from Microsoft in the report.

The report also featured feedback from a Hubspot employee: "Leadership is super accessible and transparent. If you want to meet with someone in the C-Suite, the option is there to you. HubSpot is remarkably transparent both internally and externally."

The testimonies show that both market agility and personability are key in being a successful and beloved CEO. Not only is caring about your work important but caring about the people who work for you is, too.

Some CEOs didn't rank as high on the list as they did last year; both Netflix's Reed Hastings and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg fell more than 20 spots.

Zoom's Eric Yuan, who topped Glassdoor's list of top CEOs in 2018, offered five key pieces of advice for succeeding in the position: Follow your dream, get personally and monetarily invested, stay humble, foster a positive company culture, and care about the customer.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

