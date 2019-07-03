Tech news roundup: Amazon Prime Day, EA gaming service's vulnerabilities, and the basics of multicloud

This week's TechRepublic and ZDNet news stories include the brand battle between Apple and Microsoft, Word documents containing malicious links, and the future of on-premises databases.

Amazon Prime Day, EA gaming service's vulnerabilities, and the basics of multicloud This week's TechRepublic and ZDNet news stories include the brand battle between Apple and Microsoft, Word documents containing malicious links, and the future of on-premises databases.

I'm Karen Roby with your TechRepublic and ZDNet news update.

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and James Sanders wants to share the best deals with you. Stick with TechRepublic for updates that could save you a good bit of money.

The ongoing brand loyalty battle between Apple and Microsoft users rages on. Signs.com wanted to know just how loyal people really are to their operating systems. If given a free phone or computer, would you be willing to make the change? The answers on TechRepublic just may surprise you.

Millions of gamers' accounts were put at risk because of a cloud flaw. Some of the most popular games on PCs were found to be vulnerable. Danny Palmer explains the breakdown for us on ZDNet and has some pointers on ways you can protect yourself.

Word documents containing malicious links are popping up in large numbers. It's not a new tactic for criminals, but it's an effective one. Steve Ranger explains the origin of the links and what companies can do to educate employees.

Enterprises are going all in on cloud computing, so will on-premises databases one day be a thing of the past? To learn more, read Matt Asay's article on TechRepublic about on-premises databases. (Editor's note: This copy is an edited version of the video content.) A Gartner report says, no way—or at least, not anytime soon. Amazon is gaining ground on Oracle and Microsoft in the cloud race, as the database market is in flux in a way we haven't seen in decades. More on this and what's to come on TechRepublic.

Speaking of the cloud, we've dedicated our special feature this month to multicloud. It's the biggest trend in cloud computing these days. What vendor to use, how to employ a new strategy… so many questions to ask and so many options to consider. We want to make the arena a little easier for you to maneuver around in. We've compiled a series of articles, videos, and cheat sheets all about multicloud on TechRepublic and ZDNet.

FOLLOW: TechRepublic on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Flipboard, and YouTube | ZDNet on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see