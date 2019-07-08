Tech sector added 56K jobs in 2019 so far, despite automation fears

Across the entire US economy, tech positions increased by approximately 135,000 last month, according to a CompTIA report.

The US technology sector added an estimated 56,400 new jobs in the first half of 2019, according to a recent CompTIA report. That figure was boosted by a jump in numbers in June, with tech positions increasing by approximately 13,500 positions across the whole US economy.

The unemployment rate for tech jobs came in at 1.5% last month, an impressively low figure, especially when compared to the US economy's overall unemployment rate of 3.7%, the report found.

"The mid-year tech employment report card shows many positives, reflecting the broad-based employer demand for tech talent," said Tim Herbert, executive vice president for research and market intelligence at CompTIA, in a press release. "Businesses continue to make progress in adopting a range of emerging technologies, with hiring following suit."

The main jobs within the tech sector that saw significant growth include technology services, custom software development, computer systems design, and computer and electronics products manufacturing. Most of the new hiring in manufacturing was focused in electronic instruments and semiconductors and electronic components, the report found.

This outlook on the job market for IT professionals should provide comfort to many employees, especially with the widespread fear of automation taking jobs. Despite hyped up rumors and concerns, automation may not actually take over most jobs, instead creating positions for tech professionals

