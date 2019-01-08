The 10 best and worst cities for STEM professionals to work in 2019

STEM is leading the charge as one of the most in-demand job fields for 2019, according to a WalletHub report released Tuesday. Jobs in this field have expanded consistently in recent years, with the number of STEM—science, tech, engineering, and math—occupations growing at nearly double the rate of non-STEM jobs between 2009 and 2015.

And that trend isn't going anywhere: STEM will dominate the fastest-growing job positions in the next five years, according to a recent CareerBuilder report. As the jobs continue expanding, WalletHub determined the best and worst metro areas for STEM professionals to thrive in 2019.

SEE: How to launch a successful developer career (Tech Pro Research)

WalletHub studied the 100 most populated US metropolitan statistical areas across three key categories—professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness, and quality of life, according to the report.

Based on 17 relevant metrics within those categories—including job openings, annual median wage, share of engineering schools, and housing affordability—WalletHub determined the following 20 best and worst cities for STEM professionals in 2019:

Best

Seattle, WA Boston, MA Pittsburgh, PA Austin, TX San Francisco, CA Madison, WI Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT Minneapolis, MN Cincinnati, OH

Worst

Toledo, OH McAllen, TX Augusta, GA Stockton, CA Deltona, FL Little Rock, AR Memphis, TN Jackson, MS North Port, FL Cape Coral, FL

STEM jobs are some of the most lucrative positions in the job market, according to the report, paying impressive salaries right out of the gate, and offering a higher job security due to high demand. For example, biochemists and biophysicists' median wage is typically around $91,190, the report added.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

STEM professionals have some of the most lucrative jobs on the market, remaining in high demand for the past several years, as well as moving forward. — WalletHub, 2019

The top cities for STEM professionals include Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, and Pittsburgh, PA. — WalletHub, 2019

Next Big Thing Newsletter Be in the know about smart cities, AI, Internet of Things, VR, autonomous driving, drones, robotics, and more of the coolest tech innovations. Delivered Wednesdays and Fridays Sign up today

Also see