The 10 best (and worst) states to look for a job right now

By in CXO on May 30, 2019, 6:23 AM PST

With recent college graduates entering the job market, WalletHub compiled a list of the best and worst states to job search. Here's what they found.

Employers are predicted to hire nearly 17% more graduates from the Class of 2019 than they did from last year's class, according to a WalletHub report released on Thursday. With more than 263,000 new jobs added to the labor market in April 2019, young professionals should take advantage.

To help guide recent graduates to the most prosperous areas for work, WalletHub compared the 50 US states across 33 key measures including job-market strength, opportunity, and health of the economy.

The report identified the following 10 states as the best locations to find a job as a recent graduate:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Washington
  3. Colorado
  4. Vermont
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Minnesota
  7. Delaware
  8. New Jersey
  9. California
  10. Rhode Island

The report also identified the following 10 worst states to find a job: 

  1. Ohio
  2. Montana
  3. North Carolina
  4. Pennsylvania
  5. Arkansas
  6. Alabama
  7. Alaska
  8. Louisiana
  9. Kentucky
  10. Mississippi

By Macy Bayern

