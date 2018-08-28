The 10 best cities to start your new career

Recent college graduates and professionals making a career change don't always need to move to New York or San Francisco to find the best job opportunities, according to a recent report from Zippia.

Cities that are not often included on trendy lists can act as a strong launchpad for new professionals, the report found. Zippia used Census data to examine the 831 US cities with populations of more than 50,000 people, and ranked each based on population, unemployment rates, cost of living, and percent of the population who are millennials.

"You don't need to move to the Big Apple or to Los Angeles to be successful," the report stated. "In fact, sometimes it is the lesser-known cities that actually will create the biggest positive impact on your career."

A number of tech companies in particular have been founded in cities away from the coast in recent years, with demand for skilled workers in those areas increasing. For example, a CompTIA report found that the fastest-growing states for tech employment in 2016 were Utah, North Carolina, Michigan, Washington, and Montana.

Here are the top 10 US cities where you can kick start a new career.

1. Fargo, ND

Unemployment Rate: 3.6%

Median Rent: $727

Median Income: $48,060

2. Madison, WI

Unemployment Rate: 4.8%

Median Rent: $959

Median Income: $56,464

3. Midland, TX

Unemployment Rate: 4.0%

Median Rent: $1,143

Median Income: $71,500

4. Lincoln, NE

Unemployment Rate: 4.6%

Median Rent: $750

Median Income: $51,126

5. Columbia, MO

Unemployment Rate: 4.2%

Median Rent: $803

Median Income: $45,221

6. Norman, OK

Unemployment Rate: 5.4%

Median Rent: $802

Median Income: $52,484

7. Anchorage, AK

Unemployment Rate: 6.0%

Median Rent: $1,231

Median Income: $80,862

8. Lafayette, LA

Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

Median Rent: $824

Median Income: $47,940

9. Provo, UT

Unemployment Rate: 5.8%

Median Rent: $764

Median Income: $42,600

10. Duluth, MN

Unemployment Rate: 5.6%

Median Rent: $752

Median Income: $45,950

