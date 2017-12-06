The 10 best places to work in 2018: Did your company make the list?

Of the 10 highest rated workplaces for 2018, five are tech companies, according to a new report from job search site Glassdoor.

The 2018 Best Places to Work list is compiled based on ratings given by employees working for each company. When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on working for the company, giving an overall rating out of 5, as well as ratings of career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, work/life balance, whether they'd recommend working there to a friend, and whether the company's six-month business outlook is positive or negative.

Among the more than 700,000 employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average company rating is 3.3. Those in the top 10 all have ratings over 4.5.

"We know today's job seekers are more informed than ever about where they go to work, researching everything from company culture to career opportunities to pay philosophy and more," Robert Hohman, Glassdoor CEO and co-founder, said in a press release. "To help people find companies that stand out from the pack, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers that are truly Best Places to Work because they're determined by those who really know best - the employees."

Here are the top 10 best places to work in 2018:

Rating: 4.6/5

Facebook has made the list for eight consecutive years, ranking no. 1 three times—in 2018, 2013, and 2011.

"It's clear employees love working at Facebook — what we really see them appreciate most is the company's mission-driven culture, transparent leadership and the fact that their work literally impacts the lives of billions of people worldwide," Hohman said in the release.

Rating: 4.6/5

Some 96% of Bain employees said they would recommend working there to a friend, according to Glassdoor. And Bain CEO Bob Bechek was the highest-rated CEO of 2017 on the site.

Rating: 4.6/5

Employees reported intelligent colleagues, high-impact work, great training and development, and strong salaries and benefits at Boston Consulting Group.

Rating: 4.6/5

In-N-Out Burger employees say the fast food chain offers a friendly, high-energy environment with good pay.

Rating: 4.6/5

Google employees cite the company's free food and party perks, bonuses, and opportunities for upward mobility as major reasons why they enjoy working there.

Rating: 4.6/5

Educators and sales associates rank the athletic wear company highly as a fun place to work with good work/life balance.

Rating: 4.6/5

HubSpot offers engineers and other employees ample opportunities to learn and grow their careers, according to Glassdoor reviews.

Rating: 4.5/5

World Wide Technology offers employees a strong team atmosphere and a positive culture, according to Glassdoor reviews.

Rating: 4.5/5

St. Jude's offers great medical benefits and a strong work/life balance for employees, as well as perks such as free membership to an on-campus gym.

Rating: 4.5/5

Some 92% of employees at Ultimate Software say they'd recommend working there to a friend, and 98% said they approve of the CEO, according to Glassdoor.

Image: Google

