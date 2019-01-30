The 10 best states to look for jobs in 2019

The best places to find jobs aren't necessarily your most glamorous urban destinations, according to a Zippia report released on Wednesday. While most would assume larger states like New York, California, or Texas would take the top spots, high competition and cost of living would say otherwise, the report found.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Community Survey, the report used four key criteria to determine the top 10 states: Improvement in unemployment rank year over year, current unemployment rank, home-to-income prices, and income improvements year over year.

Averaging the rankings for all four areas, the report identified the following 10 states as the best locations for job searching in 2019:

Iowa Minnesota Virginia Nebraska Oklahoma South Dakota Missouri New Hampshire North Carolina Georgia

Iowa isn't the state most would predict to come in first place, but its steady wages and lower cost of living made it a no-brainer, according to the report. Ranking first in home-to-income ratio, your income will take you far in Iowa, it noted.

