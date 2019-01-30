CXO

The 10 best states to look for jobs in 2019

Big states don't necessarily correlate to big career opportunities, according to a Zippia report. Here are the ones to pay attention to.

By | January 30, 2019, 9:02 AM PST

The best places to find jobs aren't necessarily your most glamorous urban destinations, according to a Zippia report released on Wednesday. While most would assume larger states like New York, California, or Texas would take the top spots, high competition and cost of living would say otherwise, the report found.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Community Survey, the report used four key criteria to determine the top 10 states: Improvement in unemployment rank year over year, current unemployment rank, home-to-income prices, and income improvements year over year.

Averaging the rankings for all four areas, the report identified the following 10 states as the best locations for job searching in 2019:

  1. Iowa
  2. Minnesota
  3. Virginia
  4. Nebraska
  5. Oklahoma
  6. South Dakota
  7. Missouri
  8. New Hampshire
  9. North Carolina
  10. Georgia

Iowa isn't the state most would predict to come in first place, but its steady wages and lower cost of living made it a no-brainer, according to the report. Ranking first in home-to-income ratio, your income will take you far in Iowa, it noted.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • The top 10 states to look for jobs were determined by unemployment rank year over year, current unemployment rank, home-to-income prices, and income improvements year over year. — Zippia, 2019
  • The top states for job hunters were Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia, and Nebraska. — Zippia, 2019

best-states-for-jobs-2019-map.jpg
Image: Zippia

