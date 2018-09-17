The 10 fastest growing jobs in the world require people skills, not AI

Many people discuss the coming artificial intelligence (AI) revolution as either a dystopian or utopian future—but the reality is that AI and automation have already transformed our global job landscape, according to a Monday report from LinkedIn.

AI skills are among the fastest-growing on LinkedIn: The number of LinkedIn members adding expertise in areas like neural networks, deep learning, and machine learning increased 190% from 2015-2017, the report found.

AI skills are quickly spreading beyond just the tech industry, the report found, as researchers have found applications for AI in nearly every sector. The report examined year-over-year growth of AI skills across industries, and found that growth is strongest in software and IT services, education, hardware and networking, finance, and manufacturing.

In terms of where AI skills are the most prevalent, the US, China, India, Israel, and Germany ranked as the countries with the highest prevalence of AI skills among their workforces, according to the report.

Despite the rise of AI, the current job landscape demands another kind of expertise from candidates—people skills. Typically "human" skills—like those related to personal characteristics, interpersonal communication, and cognitive skills—are on the rise. A number of human-centric occupations are among those that have seen the biggest increases in hiring over the past five years, the report found. These roles require an understanding of human behaviors and preferences, which are skills that as of now have not been automated.

And these human skills are on the rise among the strongest growing jobs worldwide. Here are the 10 jobs that have grown the most over the past five years in terms of hiring increases:

Software engineer Marketing specialist Human resources specialist Marketing manager Recruiter Real estate agent Data analyst Human resources consultant Account manager User experience designer

Meanwhile, the 10 most declining occupations that have seen decreases in hiring in recent years are also highly automatable, including administrative assistants, customer service representatives, accountants, and electrical/mechanical technicians.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

