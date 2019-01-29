The 10 frameworks managers actually want developers to know in 2019

The more popular development frameworks that programmers are learning aren't necessarily the ones that hiring managers need the most, according to HackerRank's annual Developer Skills Report, released Tuesday.

The report surveyed more than 71,000 professional and student developers from more than 100 countries. While these developers have taken a stronger interest in React, only 26% said they know the framework, while 39% of companies said they are looking for talent in this area, the report found.

While the JavaScript ecosystem is constantly evolving and can be difficult to keep up with, learning React could be a worthwhile investment for developers, the report noted.

SEE: IT Hiring Kit: Programmer (Tech Pro Research)

"Technology is constantly changing and developers always find a better, elegant, faster way to solve problems," Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, told TechRepublic. "For example, people used to build websites using plain HTML/CSS/JS and then the concept of MVC took storm, leading to many frameworks being built. It fundamentally changed the way developers started to build apps."

Today, there are more available frameworks, as well as advances happening across the different stacks of building an app, Ravisankar said.

"Another example is how the once popular Jquery isn't being used anymore with the advent of React," he added. "This will continue to happen and companies will always continue to upgrade the stack. It's important as a developer to be on top of the new advances."

Here are the top 10 development frameworks hiring managers want, versus the frameworks developers actually know:

1. React

Hiring managers who want it: 39%

Developers who know it: 26%

SEE: Hiring kit: Python developer (Tech Pro Research)

2. Angular JS

Hiring managers who want it: 38%

Developers who know it: 34%

3. Spring

Hiring managers who want it: 23%

Developers who know it: 26%

4. Vue.JS

Hiring managers who want it: 18%

Developers who know it: 10%

5. .NETCore

Hiring managers who want it: 17%

Developers who know it: 16%

6. Django

Hiring managers who want it: 16%

Developers who know it: 18%

7. ExpressJS

Hiring managers who want it: 16%

Developers who know it: 20%

8. Ruby on Rails

Hiring managers who want it: 10%

Developers who know it: 11%

9. ASP

Hiring managers who want it: 9%

Developers who know it: 19%

10. Spark

Hiring managers who want it: 7%

Developers who know it: 6%

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

React, Angular JS, and Spring are the development frameworks that hiring managers are seeking out the most often. — HackerRank, 2019

Developers should keep up with advancements in frameworks and programming languages to keep their skills in-demand. — HackerRank, 2019

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see