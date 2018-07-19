The 10 highest-paying jobs at tech companies that don't require a tech background

Tech companies tend to be well-represented on lists of best places to work, with highly-rated CEOs and perks meant to attract and retain top talent. While many people assume you need to be a data scientist or developer to land a job at an Amazon or Google, that's actually not the case, according to a Thursday report from Glassdoor.

Out of all the open positions at tech companies listed on Glassdoor today, only 57% (or about 71,000 jobs) are tech roles. The remaining 43% (or about 53,000 jobs) are non-tech roles, the report found.

"As today's tech giants have matured into large employers, their hiring base has diversified as well," the report stated. "Long gone are the days when all tech hiring was exclusively for software engineer and data scientist roles."

Glassdoor analyzed all US tech companies with at least 100 job openings posted on the site as of the end of June. The most popular non-technical roles being hired today by tech companies include account executive, project manager, sales representative, and operations manager, the report found.

While there are many openings for non-tech roles at tech companies, applicants should be aware of the salary differences between technical and non-technical positions. For non-tech jobs, most salaries fall into the $50,000 to $90,000 per year range, with the average base pay for these roles landing at $73,500, according to the report. Meanwhile, tech job salaries are significantly higher, with the majority falling into the $80,000 to $120,000 range, with an average base pay of $98,400 per year.

However, there are some opportunities for non-technical employees to earn more. Here are the highest paying non-tech jobs being hired today by US tech companies, according to Glassdoor:

1. General counsel

Average salary for open job postings: $207,800

2. Managing partner

Average salary for open job postings: $175,000

3. Corporate counsel

Average salary for open job postings: $147,500

4. Legal counsel

Average salary for open job postings: $144,200

5. Strategy consultant

Average salary for open job postings: $136,300

6. Product marketing manager

Average salary for open job postings: $123,000

7. Business process consultant

Average salary for open job postings: $120,200

8. Management consultant

Average salary for open job postings: $118,500

9. Finance manager

Average salary for open job postings: $117,200

10. Commodity manager

Average salary for open job postings: $116,800

In terms of where non-tech workers can find a tech-job, of 15 major tech employers in the US, the majority of open job postings at Workday, IBM, Salesforce, and Verizon were for non-tech roles, the report found—demonstrating that not all tech companies are hiring primarily technical positions today.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

43% of open positions at tech companies are for non-tech roles. — Glassdoor, 2018

The most common non-tech jobs being hired by US tech companies are account executive, project manager, and sales representative, while the highest-paying non-tech jobs are all in legal counsel.— Glassdoor, 2018

