The 10 most hated business buzzwords

Between working in an office and corresponding via email every day, employees are bound to repeat phrases. Here are the 10 most annoying business buzzwords in the enterprise.

Whether the professional is a remote worker or works in a traditional work environment, all employees are familiar with enterprise buzzwords. These cliche business terms often float through offices, end up in emails, and are said in passing.

A recent GetResponse report surveyed more than 1,000 employees across various ages, industries, and locations to determine the most hated business buzzwords. The list aims to help employees avoid annoying jargon and opt for more elevated thinking

Here are the top 10 most hated buzzwords in the enterprise:

1. Synergy

2. Teamwork

3. Touch base

4. Raising the bar

5. Think outside the box

6. Work harder

7. Best practice

8. Paradigm shift

9. The next time you feel the need to reach out…

10. Empower

The report also asked respondents to rank items including the most passive aggressive email lines and the most common jargon for "better results."

The most passive aggressive email lines overall were the phrases "as per my last email" (26.5%), "just a friendly reminder" (24.4%), and "please let me know if I've misunderstood" (15.5%).

The report found the most common jargon for "better results" to include "raise the bar" (38.2%), "best practices" (33.8%), and "actionable" (8.2%).

Image: Suwaree Tangbovornpichet, Getty Images/iStockphoto