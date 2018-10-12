Innovation

The 10 most innovative universities in the world

Reuters ranked the top 100 of the world's most innovative colleges based on advances in science and new tech. Here are the top 10.

By | October 12, 2018, 7:04 AM PST

Stanford University comes in first for the fourth year in a row on Reuters' annual list of most innovative universities, according to a Thursday press release. The list takes into consideration the schools doing the most to invent new tech, power new markets, and advance scientific efforts—all of which is found through analysis of patent filings and research paper citations, said the release.

For example, Stanford's research unveils its numerous developments in artificial intelligence (AI), including a new generation of camera systems that guides autonomous vehicles, as well as systems that can simulate potential drug interactions, said the release. These major projects in innovation are what earned the California school the no. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive year, according to the release.

These are Reuters' top 10 most innovative universities in the world:

  1. Stanford University
  2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
  3. Harvard University
  4. University of Pennsylvania
  5. University of Washington
  6. University of Texas System
  7. KU Leuven
  8. Imperial College of London
  9. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill
  10. Vanderbilt University

Geopolitical trends played a significant factor in this year's list, said the release. An example is the uncertainty concerning the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union through Brexit, added the release. This major change may result in UK universities placing research and innovation lower on the priority list. For more information on how Brexit could impact the tech industry, check out our cheat sheet on the subject.

Click here to check out the full list of innovative universities.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Reuters' compiled its annual list of the world's most innovative universities, placing Stanford at the top for the fourth consecutive year.
  • The list was determined by which school was taking the furthest strides in developing new technologies, powering new industries, and advancing scientific endeavors.

innovation.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/nd3000

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

