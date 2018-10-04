The 10 most stressful states in America for business professionals

Whether a college student or a business professional, Americans are a stressed population. Some 71% of Americans feel at least one symptom of stress in a month, according to the American Psychological Association. However, some of the biggest stressors are those caused by problems with work, according to a recent Zippia report.

The six criteria used to measure stress were long commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home price to income ratio, and the percent of the populations that was insured, said the report. Each state in America was ranked 1 through 50 based on an average of those six scores.

Here are the most stressful states for business professionals to live in, according to Zippia

New Jersey Georgia Florida California New York Louisiana Maryland North Carolina Virginia Mississippi

With a population of 8,915,456, New Jersey came in first place with business professionals working long hours, having long commutes, and facing a high home price to income ratio, said the report.

The top five least stressed states, however, were Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, as well as North and South Dakota. For young business professionals looking to start their career, or long-time employees needing a change of pace, perhaps the flyover states are the way to go.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

