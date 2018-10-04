CXO

The 10 most stressful states in America for business professionals

Based on factors like long commute times and home price to income ratio, these are the most stressed out states in the US, according to Zippia.

By | October 4, 2018, 8:02 AM PST

Whether a college student or a business professional, Americans are a stressed population. Some 71% of Americans feel at least one symptom of stress in a month, according to the American Psychological Association. However, some of the biggest stressors are those caused by problems with work, according to a recent Zippia report.

The six criteria used to measure stress were long commute times, unemployment, hours worked, population density, home price to income ratio, and the percent of the populations that was insured, said the report. Each state in America was ranked 1 through 50 based on an average of those six scores.

Here are the most stressful states for business professionals to live in, according to Zippia

  1. New Jersey
  2. Georgia
  3. Florida
  4. California
  5. New York
  6. Louisiana
  7. Maryland
  8. North Carolina
  9. Virginia
  10. Mississippi

With a population of 8,915,456, New Jersey came in first place with business professionals working long hours, having long commutes, and facing a high home price to income ratio, said the report.

The top five least stressed states, however, were Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, as well as North and South Dakota. For young business professionals looking to start their career, or long-time employees needing a change of pace, perhaps the flyover states are the way to go.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • The most stressed states for business professionals are those with the toughest commute, longest working hours, highest unemployment rate, most uninsured individuals, and most significant home price to income ratio. — Zippia, 2018
  • The top stressed states are New Jersey, Georgia, Florida, and California while the least stressed are Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. — Zippia, 2018

stressed.jpg
Image: iStockphoto/seb_ra

About Macy Bayern

Macy Bayern is an Associate Staff Writer for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

