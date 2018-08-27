The 10 states where business pros work the hardest

Americans are putting in work—an average of 1,780 hours per year each, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Compared to 34 other countries, America lies right above the total average of hours worked per year, the organization found.
Additionally, the majority (52%) of Americans exchange vacation days for workdays, in fear they will look less committed to their jobs or waste time, according to a Monday report from WalletHub. However, it may be difficult to sustain a job if you are constantly wearing yourself out.
To find out which US states worked the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 10 direct and indirect work indicators. Direct factors included average workweek hours, employment rate, share of households where no adults work, share of workers leaving vacation time unused, share of engaged workers, and share of residents age 16-24 who are not working or in school.
Indirect work factors include average commute time, share of workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours per resident, and average leisure time spent per day.
Here are the 10 hardest working states in America, according to the report:
- Alaska
- North Dakota
- Wyoming
- South Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- Texas
- Colorado
- Virginia
- Kansas
However, employees should not be intimidated by these numbers. New employees should not be intimidated by these numbers. Check out this TechRepublic article for tips on how to better achieve work/life balance in the modern workplace.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- The majority of employees work an average of 1,780 hours per year, with 52% of employees not using vacation time. — WalletHub, 2018
- Alaska, North Dakota, and Wyoming residents are the hardest-working across the US. —WalletHub, 2018
