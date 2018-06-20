The 10 tech CEOs employees love the most

Each year, Glassdoor, one of the world's largest recruiting sites, holds the Employee's Choice Awards to honor the top CEOs for 2018.

For the second year in a row, CEOs in the tech field held top spots on the list—claiming 26 of the top 100 slots.

SEE: Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (Tech Pro Research)

Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric S. Yuan took the top slot—both in tech and overall. Glassdoor's survey found that he had a 99% approval rating. In an interview with Glassdoor, he credited his success not to himself but to his whole company.

"Actually, this is our employees' achievement because this is about our company; it's not just my company," Yuan said in the interview.

Here's the full list of the top 10 tech CEOs, and the percentage approval rating they got from their employees.

Eric S. Yuan, Zoom Video Communications- Yuan ranked #1 in tech and overall. He received a 99% approval rating from his employees. Daniel Springer, DocuSign- Springer ranked #3 overall and received a 99% approval rating from employees. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn- Weiner received a 97% approval rating, making him #8 in CEOs overall. Marc Benioff, Salesforce- Salesforce's Benioff ranked #10 overall and received a 97% approval rating. Jim Kavanaugh, World Wide Technology- Kavanaugh received a 97% approval rating and took the #11 overall slot. Shantanu Narayen, Adobe- Adobe's CEO ranked #13 overall and received a 96% approval rating. Jonathan H. Corr, Ellie Mae- Corr ranked #14 overall and received an employee approval rating of 96%. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook- Zuckerberg took the #16 slot overall and received a 96% approval rating from employees. Michael Hansen, Cengage- Cengage's Michael Hansen received a 96% approval rating and ranked #17 overall. Satya Nadella, Microsoft- Microsoft's Nadella ranked twentieth overall and received a 96% approval rating.

To a degree, every company is a tech company nowadays, which means that all CEOs need some sort of tech prowess to be successful. As reported by TechRepublic's Alison Rayome, executives at top-performing firms spend half of their time focused on digital threats and opportunities. Additionally, to achieve digital transformation success, CXOs should partner with IT to drive those initiatives forward.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Executive Briefing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see