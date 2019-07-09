The 15 best side jobs for professionals to boost your income

Many US workers resort to side jobs to supplement their full time work, according to FlexJobs. Here are some of the best side gig opportunities.
Despite a low unemployment rate and strong labor market, US workers often turn to side jobs for additional income, according to a Monday FlexJobs blog post. One-third of Americans said they need side jobs to supplement their income from a full time job, and nearly half of millennials turn to the gig economy for extra cash.
SEE: The gig economy: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
To help employees find the most beneficial side jobs, FlexJobs created a list of the 15 most common side jobs, with compensation data from PayScale.
Here are the best, most flexible side jobs for working Americans, according to FlexJobs:
- Customer Service Representative: $14/hr
- Editor: $20/hr
- ESL Teacher: $20/hr
- Graphic Designer: $17/hr
- Interpreter: $20/hr
- Management Consultant: $60/hr
- Medical Coder: $18/hr
- Photographer: $16/hr
- Proofreader: $18/hr
- Sales Representative: $15/hr
- Social Media Manager: $16/hr
- Transcriber: $15/hr
- Tutor : $18/hr
- Virtual Assistant: $16/hr
- Writer: $20/hr
For more, check out How the gig economy will change in 2019 on TechRepublic.
Also see
- Dark Web: A cheat sheet for professionals (TechRepublic)
- Tech conferences and events to catch in 2019 (TechRepublic download)
- Policy pack: Workplace ethics (TechRepublic Premium)
- Remote working 101: Professional's guide to the tools of the trade (ZDNet)
- 5 best standing desk converters for 2019 (CNET)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- Tech history: Check out our coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)