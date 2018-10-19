The 15 companies Americans want to work for the most

When looking at what employees want out of a prospective employer, men and women have very different desires and requests, according to a Morning Consult report released on Thursday. After compiling 6,000 in-depth interviews with US adults, the report determine what men and women want out of a potential employer, as well as the 15 most admired companies by all genders.

Some 74% of women surveyed said they would want to work more at a company that made a cognizant effort to hire women in leadership positions. Some 57% of men said the same, according to the report.

Additionally, 44% of women said having a healthy work and life balance was the most important factor when considering an employer, while only 35% of men said the same. Men were also much more likely to consider a job in the tech industry (74%) than women (50%).

Regardless of the differences in preferences, the respondents all said they would be the most proud being employed at the following 15 companies, many of which tied for certain ranks:

1. Amazon

1. Google

3. Microsoft

4. Walt Disney

5. Hershey

5. Netflix

5. United States Postal Service

8. Samsung Electronics

9. Fedex

9. Sony

9. UPS

9. Youtube

13. Coca-Cola

13. Universal Studios

13. National Geographic

Both men and women found it equally important—at 57% and 56%, respectively—that their company makes an effort to promote more people of color to leadership positions, the report found.

