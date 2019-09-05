The 17.6mm thin Dynabook Tecra X50-F allows user-upgradable RAM and SSD

The 15.6" Tecra X50-F addresses a number of shortfalls in ThinkPad and MacBook systems that prompt user complaints.

Is the PC market decline a thing of the past? New laptop technology is driving PC sales out of the red for the first time in years. Is it a sign of things to come?

Dynabook, formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, announced their first new 15" notebook, as a follow on to the 13.3" Portégé X30 and 14" Tecra X40 systems announced in July, which were the first new Dynabook devices available for sale outside of Japan since 2017.

The Dynabook X50-F is equipped with an eighth-generation Whiskey Lake Intel Core i7-8665U, at 1.9 GHz / 4.8 GHz turbo, and feature two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots onboard for a maximum of 32 GB RAM. Both can be equipped with up to a 1 TB SSD, either SATA or PCIe, and include TPM, fingerprint reader, and SmartCard support. It includes two USB 3.1 Type-C ports (supporting data, power, display, and Thunderbolt 3), one USB 3.0 w/ USB Sleep and Charge, as well as one HDMI port, one microSD reader, and a 3.5mm connector. The display, likewise, is a 1080p multi-touch panel.

Image: Dynabook America

× tecra-x50-f-04-win10.jpg

SEE: How to choose between Windows, macOS, and Linux (free PDF) (TechRepublic)



ThinkPad loyalists dismayed by Lenovo's decision to solder RAM directly to the mainboard in the pursuit of thinner systems may find the Tecra X50-F to be a good alternative, as the retention of both SODIMM slots allows the Dynabook to be upgraded to 64 GB RAM, while the soldered down 16GB on the ThinkPad limits that system to a maximum of 48 GB for aftermarket upgrades. Likewise, the introduction of the number pad on the T540p resulted in an off-center keyboard, while the Tecra's center-oriented keyboard includes a AccuPoint pointing stick, making it a good option for users who depend on the ThinkPad TrackPoint.

Notably, the 17.6mm Tecra X-50F is still thinner than the 19.1mm ThinkPad T590.

While MacBook users are unlikely to be convinced to switch to Windows 10, given present difficulties Microsoft faces with stability, the X-50F keyboard is reasonably standard, avoiding the proprietary butterfly switch mess, leading to widespread keyboard problems. Likewise, the ability to upgrade RAM and SSDs after purchase may prove compelling enough for users.

What is Dynabook?

Toshiba's financial troubles stemming from their purchase of Westinghouse Electric prompted a divestiture of various business units. Sharp Corp. acquired 80.1% of Toshiba's PC business in June 2018, prompting a rebranding from Toshiba Client Solutions to Dynabook, the name of the first Toshiba-branded laptop introduced 30 years ago. Relatedly, Chinese contract manufacturer Foxconn acquired 66% of Sharp Corp. in 2016 in a bid to move into direct-to-consumer sales.

For more, check out "USB-IF to continue confusing name scheme with USB4 Gen 3x2" and "5G-capable notebooks are coming, and Huawei could be the first to market" on TechRepublic.

Microsoft Weekly Newsletter Be your company's Microsoft insider with the help of these Windows and Office tutorials and our experts' analyses of Microsoft's enterprise products. Delivered Mondays and Wednesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

Image: Dynabook America