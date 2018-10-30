The 4 biggest reasons people are creeped out by AI

While artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the enterprise, many people find AI more creepy than helpful, according to an Interactions survey released on Tuesday. AI is designed to make a user's life more convenient and efficient, but the amount of information AI retains can be startling.

The report surveyed more than 2000 American adults and found that many people overlook the benefits of AI, focusing instead on the "creepiness factor." Security around AI is a big topic of discussion, and for good reason, as most people's concerns involve how much AI knows about the user, said the report.

Here are the four examples of how AI is creepy to humans, according to the survey.

AI knows other household members' past interactions with a company (52%). AI uses social media data to make suggestions (50%). AI knows past purchase history from a different company (42%). AI sounds like a human without notifying the caller that it's a virtual assistant (70%).

Additionally, 40% of respondents found it more creepy than helpful when a company knew certain pieces of information on an individual that was not provided to them by the user, said the report. For example, only two-in-five Americans are comfortable with tech knowing their health or financial information, added the report.

However, humans are very supportive of AI once there's a problem or concern it can help them with. Nearly three-quarters (72%) of humans are willing to use AI when they don't know how to solve something, or if the tech can do it faster, added the release.

When used properly and intelligently, AI can be a valuable tool for both businesses and individuals. In order to keep customers from being scared off, the report suggests organizations only utilize information given to them by the retailer, maintain transparency, and not use personal information taken from another third-party vendor.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Many Americans find AI more creepy than helpful, mainly because of how much information it has on users. — Interactions, 2018

In order to prevent customers from being scared off from AI, companies should remain transparent, only use information provided by the retailer, and not use any information from a third-party. — Interactions, 2018

