The 46 best jobs to do remotely in 2020

It seems that everyone wants to work from home, at least part of the time. Having flexibility in your job helps ease workplace stressors.

To help achieve that goal, Flexjobs has compared Glassdoor's list of the 50 best jobs in America with its database to identify the best jobs of 2020 that can also be done remotely. The result is a list of 46 jobs, along with the median salary estimate and job satisfaction score from Glassdoor.

A remote job is one that allows an employee to work from home entire all the time, or part of the time. During the past decade, remote work has increased by almost 400%, as previously reported by TechRepublic.



The rise of remote work popularity is due in part to the rise of supporting technologies including mobile devices, lightning-fast internet connections, and a multitude of cloud-based storage and Software-as-a-Service solutions, according to a recent GitApp report .

Here are the top 46 remote jobs:

Strategy Manager, median salary: $133,067, job satisfaction score: 4.3/5 Finance Manager, median salary: $120,644, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Design Manager, median salary: $120,549, job satisfaction score: 4.1/5 Product Manager, median salary: $117,713, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Cloud Engineer, median salary: $110,600, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Physician Assistant, median salary: $109,585, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Data Scientist, median salary: $107,801, job satisfaction score: 4.0/5 DevOps Engineer, median salary: $107,310, job satisfaction score: 3.9/5 Software Engineer, median salary: $105,563, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Front End Engineer, median salary: $105,240, job satisfaction score: 3.9/5 Data Engineer, median salary: $102,472, job satisfaction score: 3.9/5 Product Designer, median salary: $102,000, job satisfaction score: 4.2/5 Risk Manager, median salary: $101,468, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Scrum Master, median salary: $100,000, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Systems Engineer, median salary: $92,225, job satisfaction score: 3.5/5 UX Designer, median salary: $90,478, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Sales Engineer, median salary: $87,608, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Program Manager, median salary: $87,005, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Accounting Manager, median salary: $85,794, job satisfaction score: 4.0/5 Research Scientist, median salary: $85,611, job satisfaction score: 3.5/5 Automation Engineer, median salary: $85,456, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Nursing Manager, median salary: $85,389, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Compliance Officer, median salary: $84,784, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Java Developer, median salary: $83,589, job satisfaction score: 3.9/5 HR Manager, median salary: $83,190, job satisfaction score: 4.1/5 QA Engineer, median salary: $81,632, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Salesforce Developer, median salary: $81,175, job satisfaction score: 4.2/5 Software Developer, median salary: $80,429, job satisfaction score: 3.5/5 Healthcare Consultant, median salary: $79,065, job satisfaction score: 3.9/5 Business Development Manager, median salary: $78,480, job satisfaction score: 4.0/5 Project Manager, median salary: $77,396, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Electrical Engineer, median salary: $77,035, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Applications Engineer, median salary: $76,854, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Mechanical Engineer, median salary: $75,700, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5 Occupational Therapist, median salary: $74,339, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Business Analyst, median salary: $73,022, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Speech Language Pathologist, median salary: $71,867, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Physical Therapist, median salary: $71,483, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Financial Analyst, median salary: $71,334, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Network Engineer, median salary: $71,028, job satisfaction score: 3.6/5 Sales Manager, median salary: $70,489, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Operations Manager, median salary: $70,189, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Customer Success Manager, median salary: $66,326, job satisfaction score: 4.2/5 Civil Engineer, median salary: $65,704, job satisfaction score: 3.8/5 Corporate Recruiter, median salary: $65,607, job satisfaction score: 4.4/5 Data Analyst, median salary: $62,973, job satisfaction score: 3.7/5

