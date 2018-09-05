iPhone XS: 5 things the pros need

When it launched in 2017, the iPhone X was the premier iPhone for professionals, boasting a variety of top-shelf features, and the next-generation iPhone XS is shaping up to follow suit. Projected to be announced on September 12 at a special event in Cupertino, the iPhone XS could set the stage for productivity gains among Apple fans.

Rumored features like an edge-to-edge OLED display and A12 processor are being touted as key aspects of the device. According to 9to5Mac, the phone will come in two form factors, and will be available in a new gold color option. One of the screen sizes (6.5 inches) could even be the "largest iPhone ever," according to Bloomberg.

The iPhone XS will likely feature stronger performance than its predecessor, but there are a few features and updates that could make it an even better tool for professionals. Here are five things that pros need in the new iPhone XS.

1. Dual-SIM capabilities

As reported by Bloomberg, the iPhone XS could have the ability to support two SIM cards. A dual-SIM phone would allow professionals to maintain two phone numbers on a given iPhone, which could allow the use of a business and personal line on the same device. It could also be very useful for international business travelers, who often must use a local SIM card when traveling abroad.

2. Apple Pencil support

If Apple wants to further compete with enterprise-focused phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, it must include support for the Apple Pencil with the iPhone XS. This is especially true for the larger of the two form factors, as a stylus makes it easier to navigate a large screen, take notes, annotate reports, and draw up plans.

3. More storage

The iPhone X was offered as a 64GB or 256GB phone. However, as noted by Forrester Research analyst Andrew Hewitt, "there are rumors this will be the first iPhone with 512 GB of storage." The Galaxy Note 9 is expandable up to 1TB, so Apple will need to bring additional storage to compete.

4. Enhanced battery

Everyone wants a bigger battery for their phone, but this has deeper implications than just less frequent charging. "This is important for obvious reasons, but also because it can start to enable more frequent use cases surrounding AR/VR," Hewitt said.

5. More RAM

To further support future mobile work, the iPhone XS must have more RAM. The current iPhone X only has 3GB of RAM, which is less than half of what many other flagship devices have.

