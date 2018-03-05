The 6 best portable battery chargers for smartphones and tablets

We all suffer from battery anxiety from time to time, and whether it's your smartphone or your tablet that needs charging, there's a range of portable devices that you can take with you to get the juice you need on the go.

I spent time using a variety of portable battery packs to find out which ones really work the best.

Image: Derek Poore/TechRepublic

The first one I tried, and the one that's become my go-to, is the myCharge HubPlus battery pack that has a capacity of 6,700 mAh. It charges my iPhone 7 Plus fast. In just 30 minutes my phone goes from the danger zone of 10% battery power to a much more breathe-easy 38%. One of the best things about the myCharger battery packs is that they work with Apple devices with lightning connectors as well as devices that use a micro-USB charger. Both connectors are built in, and there's also a USB port. It all comes with a built-in wall prong so it's easy to rapidly recharge the entire battery pack. The HubPlus is only $79.99 so it's affordable, too. There's also a version with a built-in USB Type-C cable and micro-USB cable combo instead of the lightning connector and micro-USB option.

The myCharge HubMax is even faster, with a capacity of 10,500 mAh. It's only $20 more than the myCharge Hub Plus. It's only slightly larger than the HubPlus, so it doesn't make a noticeable difference in your purse or bag, although it might be too large for a pocket along with a smartphone.

Next up is the Belkin Travel Rockstar. It's available on Verizon.com for $59.99 and it has a capacity of 3000 milliamp hours. It serves as a power pack for on-the-go use but also plugs into an AC outlet to charge two devices at once. It has a built in surge protector and it comes with a $75,000 connected equipment warranty to further safeguard your devices.

The Ventev Powercell 6010 Plus comes in two versions. One with a lightning cable and the other with a C connector. It has a sleek look and the dark gray battery pack is about the size of a small smartphone, and it has orange accents. The battery has a capacity of 6000 mAh, and it has built-in folding prongs for charging. There's an extra USB-A port to charge a second device. It sells for around $49.95 on Amazon.

Image: Derek Poore/TechRepublic

Satechi makes several different portable chargers and my favorite is the Aluminum 5000. It has the capacity of 5000 mAh. It has one USB charging port, and even has an integrated LED flashlight. The best part, it's only $19.99. It also comes in 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh versions.

Finally, there's the FuelBox BoostPack. The square design is particularly appealing, and I like how the built-in lightning and micro USB chargers wrap neatly around the device. You recharge it via a USB charger, so that makes the device a bit smaller overall than the chargers with built-in wall prongs. It has a capacity of 6700 mAh, and it provides two to four full charges for a device. I like the rapid charging technology, because who has time to wait around for their phone to charge? You can get one for yourself for $79.99.

Each of these chargers work with tablets as well as smartphones. Pack one along on your next trip and you'll be ready for airport delays and travel glitches.

