The best Black Friday 2019 deals on smartphones

Check out these Black Friday deals on iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4, Galaxy Note 10, and other mobile devices from various retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon.

The plethora of Black Friday ads for deals on iPhones and Android devices are already flashing on our laptop, TV, and, yes, cell phone screens. Whether you're shopping for a gift, jonesing for an upgrade, or looking for a trade-in, this list of Black Friday deals on smartphones should make the process easier.

TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.

Black Friday deals on Android smartphones

Black Friday smartphone deals at Target

Target RedCard holders and Circle Loyalty program members can access Black Friday smartphone deals starting November 27.

You'll get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the lower-monthly cost iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, with Verizon or AT&T. The deal is available from 7 am Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1.

Black Friday smartphone deals at Best Buy

Best Buy offers consumers the opportunity to save up to $350 on an iPhone 11 Pro, with qualified activation and in-store trade-in of an iPhone.

Starting Thanksgiving day through Black Friday, several carriers will have deals at Best Buy on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, with a trade-in of your old iPhone and activation of an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay based on the value of your trade in. The $699 iPhone 11 will be available at $199, with a trade-in when your installment plan is paid off.

They also have iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, starting at $10/month, also with qualified activation.

Black Friday smartphone deals at Costco

At Costco, if you purchase an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, agree to T-Mobile activation, and hand over your current phone for a trade-in, you can save $580.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+ for $420 with Costco shop card and qualified activation on AT&T or Sprint. Save $430 with qualified activation on Verizon on a Galaxy Note 10+, $629.99 or a Galaxy S10, $529.99, or a Galaxy S10+, $429.99.

Black Friday smartphone deals at Walmart

Black Friday sales are online at Walmart Wednesday, November 27 at 10 pm ET, and in stores Thanksgiving, November 29, starting at 6 pm.

Buy an Apple iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, activate the phone with a new installment plan and receive a $300 Walmart gift card.

Buy an Apple iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with a new installment plan, and receive $450 Walmart gift card on the XS, and $400 on XS Max and XR.

Black Friday smartphone deals at OnePlus.com

Save $150 on the OnePlus 7 Pro, $549 from $699. OnePlus also offers the option of a plan starting at $46/month with 0% APR for qualified buyers.

Save $150 on the OnePlus 6T and receive a free black OnePlus 6T Nylon Bumper Case for $499, from $599, or from $38/month with 0% APR.

Additionally, OnePlus has a student program; students can save up to 10% on select orders. To join the program, verify student status with Student Beans and get up to 10% off any order, 5% off on any single device, and 10% off accessories.

Black Friday deals on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3

You can also go right to the source and shop on Google for Google products.

Black Friday smartphone deals from Sprint

Sprint has the iPhone 11 in 64 GB (for $50), 128 GB (for $50) and the 256 GB (for $150) with a commitment of $15/month in an 18-month lease, down from $29.17/month.

Sprint also has Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10, for as low as $5/month in payment "for well-qualified customers with good credit."

Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon

You'll find new and refurbished iPhones and Androids on Amazon (you may also see "renewed" in the description).

Black Friday deals on LG phones

All promotions for the following LG mobiles end on November 30, but are currently available from the following carriers.

T-Mobile LG deal: Buy a LG G8 ThinQ and get one free.

Sprint LG deal: Buy the LG G8X ThinQ for $15/month and get a free LG Dual Screen.

Verizon LG deal: Switch and get the LG V50 ThinQ in New Aurora Black free, with select trade-in.

AT&T LG deals (conditional, but here you go):

Black Friday smartphone deals from B&H Photo Video Pro Audio

All of the Samsung Galaxy phones for sale on Black Friday include a $75 Mint Mobile three-month, 12 GB prepaid SIM card kit, three months of unlimited talk and text, plus 12 GB data per month on the Mint mobile network, and are valid until December 31. Here's a glimpse of what they have to offer for Samsung and Xiaomi Redmi:

Be sure to visit other TechRepublic Black Friday guides:

