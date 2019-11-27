The best Black Friday 2019 deals on smartphones

Check out these Black Friday deals on iPhone 11 Pro, Pixel 4, Galaxy Note 10, and other mobile devices from various retailers, including Best Buy and Amazon.
The plethora of Black Friday ads for deals on iPhones and Android devices are already flashing on our laptop, TV, and, yes, cell phone screens. Whether you're shopping for a gift, jonesing for an upgrade, or looking for a trade-in, this list of Black Friday deals on smartphones should make the process easier.
TechRepublic will update this list as retailers announce sales and as sales end. Deals listed may not be in effect, or may reference links to products with in-store sale pricing; likewise, popular deals may become out of stock before the sale is scheduled to end.
Black Friday deals on Android smartphones
T-Mobile will offer $580 in an iPhone trade-in with qualified activation for an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR.
Verizon will offer up to a $550 trade-in, plus $200 savings with a qualified activation for either the Google Pixel 4, or Pixel 4 XL.
Save up to 72% on Motorola MotoZ2 Force Edition and OnePlus at Sprint.
Save more than 50% on LG smartphones; some leases include a free TV on Sprint.com.
Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel at Sprint.
Save up to $270 on Samsung Galaxy, LG, and Apple iPhones at Boost on 2019 Android & Apple smartphones.
Save up to 44% on Motorola Moto Z4, Moto G8 Plus, and Motorola One smartphones at Amazon, and save on GSM unlocked Motorola phones with built-in Amazon Alexa access.
Save $250 on the Huawei P30 128 GB+6 GB RAM, ELE-L29, 6.1" LTE factory unlocked, GSM smartphone international version in black for $500 or in Breathing Crystal for $504 on Amazon.
Black Friday smartphone deals at Target
Target RedCard holders and Circle Loyalty program members can access Black Friday smartphone deals starting November 27.
You'll get a $200 gift card when you activate either the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the lower-monthly cost iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max, with Verizon or AT&T. The deal is available from 7 am Friday, November 29 through Sunday, December 1.
Black Friday smartphone deals at Best Buy
Best Buy offers consumers the opportunity to save up to $350 on an iPhone 11 Pro, with qualified activation and in-store trade-in of an iPhone.
Starting Thanksgiving day through Black Friday, several carriers will have deals at Best Buy on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, with a trade-in of your old iPhone and activation of an installment plan on Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint. You'll pay based on the value of your trade in. The $699 iPhone 11 will be available at $199, with a trade-in when your installment plan is paid off.
Save 50% on a Nokia 9 PureView, $350.
Save $100 on an unlocked Google Pixel 3a, and save an additional $50 with qualified activation.
Save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 4 with 64 GB in Just Black, $750.
Save up to $500 on an iPhone 11 Pro, with qualified activation and in-store trade in of an iPhone, starting at $499.99.
Save up to $500 on an iPhone 11 with qualified activation and in-store trade-in of an iPhone, starting at $199.99.
Save up to $300 (with a minimum savings of $50) on the Apple Watch Series 4.
They also have iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, starting at $10/month, also with qualified activation.
Black Friday smartphone deals at Costco
At Costco, if you purchase an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR, agree to T-Mobile activation, and hand over your current phone for a trade-in, you can save $580.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy S10, or Galaxy S10+ for $420 with Costco shop card and qualified activation on AT&T or Sprint. Save $430 with qualified activation on Verizon on a Galaxy Note 10+, $629.99 or a Galaxy S10, $529.99, or a Galaxy S10+, $429.99.
Black Friday smartphone deals at Walmart
Black Friday sales are online at Walmart Wednesday, November 27 at 10 pm ET, and in stores Thanksgiving, November 29, starting at 6 pm.
Buy an Apple iPhone 11, or iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max, activate the phone with a new installment plan and receive a $300 Walmart gift card.
Buy an Apple iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, or iPhone XR with a new installment plan, and receive $450 Walmart gift card on the XS, and $400 on XS Max and XR.
Black Friday smartphone deals at OnePlus.com
Save $150 on the OnePlus 7 Pro, $549 from $699. OnePlus also offers the option of a plan starting at $46/month with 0% APR for qualified buyers.
Save $150 on the OnePlus 6T and receive a free black OnePlus 6T Nylon Bumper Case for $499, from $599, or from $38/month with 0% APR.
Additionally, OnePlus has a student program; students can save up to 10% on select orders. To join the program, verify student status with Student Beans and get up to 10% off any order, 5% off on any single device, and 10% off accessories.
Black Friday deals on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3
You can also go right to the source and shop on Google for Google products.
Black Friday smartphone deals from Sprint
Sprint has the iPhone 11 in 64 GB (for $50), 128 GB (for $50) and the 256 GB (for $150) with a commitment of $15/month in an 18-month lease, down from $29.17/month.
Sprint also has Black Friday deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10, for as low as $5/month in payment "for well-qualified customers with good credit."
Black Friday smartphone deals on Amazon
You'll find new and refurbished iPhones and Androids on Amazon (you may also see "renewed" in the description).
Save $500 on the LG V35 ThinQ with Alexa hands-free, Prime-exclusive phone, 64 GB in aurora black, $400.
Save $50 on a Samsung Galaxy A50 US version factory unlocked smartphone, $300.
Save $125 on the Samsung Galaxy S8 64 GB, factory unlocked US version smartphone in Midnight Black, $375
Save $75 on the Samsung Galaxy A50 US Version Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 64GB Memory, 6.4" Screen in Black, $275.
Save $321 on a Google Pixel 3 Verizon, 64 GB in black, $479.
Factory unlocked Motorola One Vision (128 GB) 6.3" HD Display, 48MP camera, dual SIM US + global 4G LTE GSM, XT1970-1, International Version Blue in $288
Unlocked Moto G7, 64 GB, Ceramic Black, US Warranty for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint, Boost, Cricket, and Metro $285
Unlocked Moto G7 Power, 64 GB, Marine Blue, no warranty, international model, GSM only, $168 (save $132)
Unlocked Moto Z4 with Alexa hands-free, Moto 360 camera, 128 GB, in Flash Gray, $489
Unlocked Motorola One XT1941-3 32B, GSM Dual-SIM Phone, dual 13+2 Megapixel camera, Black $139 (save $9)
Black Friday deals on LG phones
All promotions for the following LG mobiles end on November 30, but are currently available from the following carriers.
T-Mobile LG deal: Buy a LG G8 ThinQ and get one free.
Sprint LG deal: Buy the LG G8X ThinQ for $15/month and get a free LG Dual Screen.
Verizon LG deal: Switch and get the LG V50 ThinQ in New Aurora Black free, with select trade-in.
AT&T LG deals (conditional, but here you go):
Buy the LG G8X ThinQ and get a free LG Dual Screen
Get the LG G8X ThinQ free with installment plan
Get the LG G8 ThinQ for $5/month
Get the LG Stylo 5+ for $5/month
Get the LG K40 for $1/month
Get the LG Prime 2 for $1/month
Get the LG Stylo 4+ for $1/month
Get 50% off the LG V40 ThinQ
Get the LG V35 ThinQ for $20/month
Black Friday smartphone deals from B&H Photo Video Pro Audio
All of the Samsung Galaxy phones for sale on Black Friday include a $75 Mint Mobile three-month, 12 GB prepaid SIM card kit, three months of unlimited talk and text, plus 12 GB data per month on the Mint mobile network, and are valid until December 31. Here's a glimpse of what they have to offer for Samsung and Xiaomi Redmi:
Save $24 on the Samsung Galaxy A30s SM-A307G Dual-SIM 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked, Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Violet, or Prism Crush White, $245.
Save $55 on the Samsung Galaxy A50 SM-A505G Dual-SIM 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Blue or save $50 and get it in Black or White, all $245.
Save $49 on the Samsung Galaxy A50 SM-A505G Dual-SIM 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Blue, or Black, or White, $280.
Save $50 on the Samsung Galaxy A70 SM-A705 Dual-SIM 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Black, or Blue, $350.
Save $169 on the Samsung Galaxy A80 A805F Dual-SIM 128 GB Smartphone unlocked, in Angel Gold, Ghost White, or Phantom Black (for the record, those are colors), $480.
Save $350 on the Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G9650 Dual SIM 64 GB Smartphone unlocked, Midnight Black, $550.
Save $260 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G973F Dual SIM 128GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Black, $670.
Save $125 on the Samsung Galaxy S9+ SM-G965U 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Coral Blue, $575.
Save $260 on the Samsung Galaxy S10 SM-G973F Dual SIM 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Black, White, and Green, $670.
Save $320 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in White, $680.
Save $270 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Prism Black, Prism Blue, or Prism Green, $730.
Save $230 on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ SM-G975F 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Black, Green, or White $770.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Dual-SIM 16 GB Smartphone,unlocked, in Matte Black, will be $10 off, $100.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A Dual-SIM 32 GB Smartphone unlocked in Matte Black will be $5 off, $120.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8A Dual-SIM 32 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Midnight Black will be $10 off, $120.
Xiaomi Redmi 8 64 GB GSM Smartphone in Black will be $170.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Dual-SIM 32 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in either Space Black, Neptune Blue, or Moonlight White will be $13 off, $187.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Dual-SIM 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked in Neptune Blue Space Black, or Nebula Red, will be $60 off, $190.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Dual-SIM 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in either Space Black or White will be $20 off, $200.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Dual-SIM 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Space Black, Neptune Blue, or Moonlight White will be $20 off, $230.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Dual-SIM 64 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in either White or Gray, will be $250.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro Dual-SIM 128 GB Smartphone, unlocked, in Green, Grey, or White, will be $269.
