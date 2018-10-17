The best cities to relocate for a job in the US may not be where you'd expect

More than a quarter (28.5%) of metro city job applications would require an employee to relocate to their specified city, according to Glassdoor. However, applicants need to consider if the prospective city is worth the move.

Glassdoor ranked the top 25 cities worth moving to for job opportunities. The cities on the list are ranked by each location's Glassdoor City Score, which takes into account three factors: Hiring opportunities, cost of living, and job satisfaction, Glassdoor said in a Tuesday press release.

Hiring opportunity was found by considering the ratio of active job openings to population. The cost of living was determined using the ratio of median annual base salary to median metro home value, and job satisfaction was based on Glassdoor reviews, said the release.

Here are Glassdoor's 25 best cities for jobs in 2018:

Pittsburgh, PA St. Louis, MA Indianapolis, IN Cincinnati, OH Hartford, CT Boston, MA Memphis, TN Raleigh, NC Cleveland, OH Detroit, MI Kansas City, MO Washington, DC Birmingham, AL Chicago, IL Columbus, OH Louisville, KY Baltimore, MD Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Oklahoma City, OK Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN San Francisco, CA Seattle, WA Richmond, VA Charlotte, NC

"While several of the cities highlighted in this report might fly under the radar, many are experiencing booming local economies, complete with a healthy dose of new job prospects and strong home affordability," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor economic research analyst, in the release. "Plus, employees working in these cities often find themselves quite satisfied in their jobs. In turn, this can benefit local employers as studies show a correlation between high employee satisfaction and better business performance."

Coming in first place is an unexpected contender: Pittsburgh, PA. With 91,849 job openings and a median base salary of $46,500, the city is a great place for young professionals looking for jobs, or for those looking for a change of scenery. Some of hottest jobs in the area include financial advisor, registered nurse, and warehouse associate.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The top three cities worth relocating to for a job are Pittsburgh, PA; St. Louis, MO; and Indianapolis, IN. — Glassdoor, 2018

Whether or not a city is worth relocating to for work depends on hiring opportunities, cost of living, and job satisfaction. — Glassdoor, 2018

