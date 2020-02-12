The best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung's latest line of flagship phones were unveiled at the annual Unpacked event on Feb. 11. While the phones are brand new, vendors are already cutting deals on them.

Samsung announced the newest collection of Galaxy models during its Unpacked event: The Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, and S20 Ultra 5G. The phones will be available for preorder on Feb. 21 and for sale to the public Mar. 6.

Equipped with next generation network connectivity, the S20 5G series is an impressive line, with a price tag to reflect that. The S20 5G is $999, the S20 5G Plus starts at $1,199, and the S20 5G Ultra starts at $1,399.

However, many retailers and mobile providers are actually featuring deals on the brand new devices. Here are the best ones:

Cellular providers

Verizon

Samsung marketed the S20 5G series as operating on Verizon 5G, however Verizon doesn't appear to be offering special deals. Per usual, the mobile carrier is offering financing opportunities. The S20 Ultra 5G will start at $58.33 a month for 24 months; the S20 Plus 5G will start at $49.99 a month for 24 months; and beginning in Q2 2020, the S20 5G will start at $41.66 a month for 24 months.

Verizon typically offers BOGO discounts on phones bought from the same company, however, that doesn't yet apply to the latest S20 devices. The only remote discount the cellular provider is offering is $200 in Samsung credit for customers who preorder the S20 Plus 5G or S20 Ultra 5G.

AT&T

Offering the best deal yet, AT&T is giving customers a free Galaxy S20 5G phone with an eligible trade-in on its 5G unlimited plan. Customers can get the S20 Plus 5G for $200 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra for $400 with an eligible trade-in on AT&T's 5G unlimited plan. Users can learn more about the offer at the bottom of this press release.

Otherwise, AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 5G series in 30-month installment plans. The S20 5G will be $33.34 per month; the S20 Plus 5G will be $40 per month; and the S20 Ultra 5G will be $46.67 per month.

T-Mobile

T-mobile is currently only offering financing opportunities. The carrier will offer the S20 5G for $41.67 per month for 24 months; the S20 Plus 5G for $50 per month for 24 months; and the Ultra 5G for $58.34 per month for 24 months.

Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity, the Comcast-owned wireless service, announced on Tuesday that it will also carry the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. Any customer that switches to Xfinity Mobile between Feb. 21 and Apr. 5 will receive $300 off the new S20 5G series. Current Xfinity customers can also receive a $300 prepaid card with the purchase of another S20 series device or select Samsung devices.

Visible

The digital carrier that uses Verizon's network for coverage, Visible is also selling the S20 5G series. The regular S20 5G will be sold for a promotional price of $984 and the S20 Plus 5G will go for $1176. Visible will also feature the S20 Ultra 5G for $1392.

Retailers

Samsung

Samsung itself is offering up to $200 in Samsung credit when customers preorder and purchase a new S20 5G device. Customers receive a $100 Samsung credit value with the preorder of the S20 5G, a $150 credit with the preorder of the S20 Plus 5G, and a $200 credit with the preorder of the S20 Ultra 5G.

The tech giant is also offering some impressive trade-in deals. Depending on the phone you trade in, customers can receive $700 off a Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, or S20 Ultra 5G during the early promotional preorder period.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club members will receive a $200 Sam's Club eGift card with the preorder, activation, and purchase of any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G phone. However, the retailer requires users to sign up for an installment plan with AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, or a two-year agreement with US Cellular.

Preordering the S20 5G series through Sam's Club will also allow users to get up to $200 in credits for use on the Samsung website.

Best Buy

Customers preordering the S20 5G series from Best Buy will get up to $200 in Samsung credit. Users can also trade in old devices. After eligible trade-in and activation of the new phone, users can get the Galaxy S20 5G for $149.99, the S20 Plus 5G for $349.99, and the S20 Ultra 5G for $549.99.

This article will be updated as deals change and surface.

